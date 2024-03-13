Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Falling During Oscars 2 Years In A Row, Jokes Saying It 'Looked Like I 100% Faked'

The Academy Awards are considered Hollywood's biggest event, and Jennifer Lawrence 's name has grown linked with it. But her connection to the esteemed occasion goes beyond her well-received performances and sought-after statuettes. With her accessible and self-deprecating humor, which was most prominently displayed during her now-famous Oscars stumbles, the gifted actress has won over admirers all over the world. In a recent interview, Lawrence reflected on these priceless experiences with a good measure of candor and humor.

The actress addressed her stumbles on the Academy Awards stage in 2013 and 2014 with her trademark charm and humor, laughingly acknowledging that her repeated trips appeared to be completely orchestrated. Her public demeanor has been characterized by her ability to make light of herself, which has won her followers over and solidified her status as an approachable and down to earth star.

ALSO READ: The Academy Awards 2024: Which Couples Made Red Carpet Debut? Know HERE

Embracing the Humor in Unexpected Moments

Lawrence discussed her initial fall while down the stairs to pick up her Best Actress Oscar for "Silver Linings Playbook" in 2013 in an open interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I was so comfortable from where I fell that I just stayed and did the interview from down there," she joked. "It looked like I 100% faked it." as per People .

Advertisement

Lawrence made headlines once more the following year when, just prior to the event, she stumbled over a traffic cone on the red carpet. "I think I just got so awkward that I fell," she said. "It was like a staffing issue that they had a traffic cone sitting in the middle of the red carpet."

Although other people might have been embarrassed by such embarrassing moments in public, Lawrence chose to see the comedy in them, which has won her over supporters and added to her attractiveness. "To be honest, I still get lost sometimes," she told Buzzfeed News . It's simply an occurrence. How do you intend to proceed? I try to make it interesting, at least.

ALSO READ: Academy Awards 2024: Poor Things Follows Oppenheimer In Winning Big At Oscars; Here's All The Trophies They Took Home

A welcome diversion from the frequently staid and somber tone of Hollywood events has been Lawrence's ability to laugh at herself and find humor in unexpected situations. Despite her enormous success and recognition, her admirers still find her personable and relatable because of her self-deprecating humor and honest responses.

A Master of Self-Deprecation

Lawrence's humor, which is self-deprecating, goes far beyond her Oscar debacles. The actress made light of her awkward moments in a video released by the New York Post , joking, "If you're going to fall, you might as well get some air."

This passage perfectly captures Lawrence's outlook on life and her readiness to accept her flaws with humor and grace. She has developed a sincerity and sensitivity that has struck a chord with audiences all over the world by making light of her mistakes.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024: Emma Stone might’ve faced an oops moment but her mermaid-fit peplum gown was one of the best outfits of the night

Lawrence's self-deprecating humour and sympathetic personality have been intimately linked to her public persona as she continues to grace the big screen with her talent. The actress is likely responsible for her broad appeal and ongoing success because she is grounded and unafraid to embrace her shortcomings, whether she is tripping on the red carpet or giving award-winning performances.

Jennifer Lawrence's Oscars collapses have grown beyond noteworthy incidents to become a symbol of her capacity for humour in the most unlikely circumstances and her readiness to laugh and accept herself for who she is. She has gained admirers all around the world with her self-deprecating humour and approachable demeanour, which serve as a reminder that even the biggest stars in Hollywood are only human and that laughing is frequently the greatest therapy for life's unanticipated setbacks.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Academy Awards 2024: A Look At The Diversity At This Year's Ceremony, 9 Years After 'Oscars So White'