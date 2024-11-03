Did 'Nobody Wants This' Creator Erin Foster Make Guest Appearance On The OC? Find Out As Adam Brody Reveals He Forgot It

Adam Brody and Erin Foster have delivered one of the hit series of the year, Nobody Wants This. The actor and creator of the Netflix show have received praise from both viewers and critics. Additionally, the duo has collaborated on a previous show together.

Though Brody almost forgot Foster appearing in The O.C., the creator recalled trying her hands at acting. In conversation with the Gilmore Girls star, the showrunner detailed her experience in the industry.

While sitting down for a chat with Erin on her show, The World’s First Podcast, the actor stated that he had almost forgotten that Foster too appeared on the episodes of his teen show, The O.C. When the creator of the Netflix series asked Brody if he remembered her, the actor replied, “No, I assumed it was Sara.”

He added, “I thought it was Sara until I was doing press for this, and somebody told me it wasn’t.” However, Erin quipped to respond, claiming, “I don’t know what’s the bigger insult, not knowing I was on it or thinking it was Sara.”

Though Foster appeared for five episodes on the show, the duo made it clear to the audience that the mix-up was normal. They did not shoot together, nor did they meet on the sets.

As for their characters on the teen show, the showrunner portrayed the character of Heather and appeared in only one season from 2005-2006. Meanwhile, Brody played one of the lead roles in the show, wherein he portrayed the role of Seth Cohen and the love interest of Rachel Bilson’s character on Summer Roberts.

Speaking further about her early days in the Hollywood industry, Foster stated she was trying to be an actress then. She explained, “We never worked together and I was bad. Like, I was truly bad in the show, and I had very minimal scenes, and none of them were with you; they were all with Mischa [Barton], I think, and Volchok, the guy who played my boyfriend.”

The O.C. ran on the Fox network for 4 seasons from 2003 to 2007. As for Nobody Wants This, all the first season episodes are available to stream on Netflix.

