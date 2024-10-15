Netflix's Nobody Wants This Season 2 Starring Kristen Bell And Adam Bordy Is In Works; Creator Erin Foster Has Plans For Season 3

Erin Foster has already rolled up her sleeves into the work of Nobody Wants This season two, and she isn’t without a lot of plans regarding season three.

The Netflix rom-com, which rapidly earned a place in viewers' hearts, tells the story of how a ‘hot rabbi’ (Noah, played by Adam Brody) wooes an agnostic podcaster named Joanne (Kristen Bell). With a concoction of comedy, cultural aspects, and a romantic plot, the show’s viewership kept increasing, making Netflix order for more episodes immediately after the show was released.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Foster spoke about the show, offering a hint on what’s next. She stated that they had been working on the second season for about three weeks. By September 26, when the first season debuted, Netflix had given the go-ahead order for the new season.

Kristen Bell together with Justine Lupe, who plays Morgan, are now part of the writing team in an effort to develop the storyline further. Bell has stated that the way in which the viewers have responded to that film is the craziest and most energetic she has encountered since Frozen.

Foster told the outlet, “Kristen came into the room with Justine to hear some storylines that we were working on. And she says she hasn’t gotten a reaction to anything like this, literally, since Frozen.”

In the series Nobody Wants This, Noah is depicted as trying to be the main rabbi in a prominent Jewish synagogue in Los Angeles and how such aspirations affect his romance with Joanne, whose faith is not Jewish. To this end, she agrees to convert to Judaism for love. She does not follow through with it in the final episodes.

When asked how much longer she imagined the series could last, Foster replied that her problem was having her imaginations caged and wished to go on for as long as possible since plenty of tales remained to be told. Yet, she said, another thing has also been funneling into other writers’ ideas, and some of them already assume for the future, a possible third season.

She said, "I’d like to be employed as long as possible, I guess. There are a lot of stories to tell. It’s funny because we’ve been in the writers room and so we’re working on storylines, and we keep coming up with storylines and being like, 'That’s for season three. That’s for season three.'"

There have even been hints that season three may soon be pitched to Netflix because of the abundance of material the show creators have already compiled.

