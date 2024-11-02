Jackie Tohn Reveals Nobody Wants This Season 2 Will Explore Sasha And Morgan’s Growing Bond

Jackie Tohn has hinted that Nobody Wants This Season 2 will focus on the unresolved complications and drama that arose due to Sasha and Morgan's close friendship. There's also the possibility of them growing romantically closer in the newly announced season of the Netflix comedy series.

In an interview with People, Tohn remarked that viewers will witness how Esther, Sasha’s wife, who is played by Tohn, will react to the bond between Sasha and Morgan. She said, "We will find out if Sasha and Morgan happen. And we will definitely find out how Esther feels about that."

Tohn also teased about another plot development that would involve Kristen Bell's character Joanne looking to change her religion. Speaking of her co-stars, Tohn turned her praise to Bell, who is her real-life close friend, and Adam Brody, who plays a rabbi and love interest of Bell's character, branding them as caring, hard-working people with real warmth.

She told the outlet, "The truth is they are as genuine and supportive and hard-working as you would imagine. When certain people have a very shiny celebrity image and you're like, 'There's no way.'"

She further said that Adam Brody, who portrays Noah as the caring gentleman in the series, is just like that character in real life. Tohn added, "People always talk about it like, 'Oh, no one like Noah exists.' Bad news: Adam Brody's like that and he exists."

The second season of the show was confirmed on October 10, a few weeks after it premiered on September 26. This decision has left Erin Foster, creator of the series, overjoyed, as according to her, she always envisioned this series to be a crucial part of her career and now is ecstatic over the favorable reception.

For the unversed, Nobody Wants This tackles the love story between an agnostic podcaster and a newly single rabbi. The 10-episode comedy show is studded with a stellar cast, including Kristen Bell (executive producer), Adam Brody, Jackie Tohn, Justine Lupe, and Timothy Simons. It is available on Netflix for streaming, with its second season being greenlit in October.

