Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Gearing Up For 2 New Netflix Series; Here's What You Need to Know

It seems that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting ready for new projects as their production company, Archewell Productions, just announced two brand new Netflix non-fiction shows on 11th April. They mentioned that both of these were in the early stages of production. It was also disclosed that one of them was going to be a cooking show while the other would be about professional polo.

Harry and Meghan are both getting ready for their own shows

Archewell Productions announced that one of the non-fiction scripted shows will be a cooking show with Meghan Markle which will, “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship.” The Duchess of Sussex’s love for cooking is widely known and she had previously teamed up with Hubb Community Kitchen for a fundraising cookbook, which was also one of her first projects after she joined the Royal Family.

Meghan is the curator and executive producer of her upcoming cooking show with Micheal Steed who is known for Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will be serving as the director. Leah Harriton, who was one of the producers of the Selena + Chef show with Selena Gomez on HBO, will be the showrunner.

The other series will focus on professional polo, a sport that the Duke of Sussex has played for decades and still plays charity matches of. It will, "provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo.” The statement by Archewell Productions also said, "Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level.” Both Harry and Meghan will be the executive producers of this series which will have Miloš Balać as the showrunner. The names and release dates of the shows will be announced within a month or so.

Prince Harry and Meghan have multiple projects planned with Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a multi-year deal with Netflix back in 2020 after they stepped back from their royal duties and relocated to Meghan’s hometown in California. Their production company, Archewell Productions will create documentaries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s shows for Netflix.

Since their deal, the couple has made some very interesting projects for the platform including the Harry & Meghan docuseries which came out in 2022 and became Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever. Other projects include Live to Lead, about changemakers such as Gloria Steinem and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which came out in December of 2022.

Heart of Invictus is another docuseries which provided the audience with a glimpse of the athletes preparing for Prince Harry’s Invictus Games at the Hague, and came out in August 2023. Author Carly Fortune confirmed with The Independent in the same month that Archewell Productions will also be adapting her novel Meet Me at the Lake for Netflix.

In February of this year, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria announced that Prince Harry and Meghan have multiple projects in development during the Next on Netflix event. According to Hello! magazine, Bajaria also said, "They have a couple of unscripted things they're working on with Brandon (Reigg). And they actually have like a bunch of development. They have a movie in development, a series that they're working on. But yeah, the movie's great."

People can expect to see some more announcements for some other new projects soon.

