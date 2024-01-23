Did Richard Simmons Have A Change Of Heart About Pauly Shore's Biopic? The 80s Instructor Reportedly Wishes Him 'Good Luck'

Oh well, things are going crazy! Just days after Richard Simmons seemed angry at Pauly Shore for doing an unauthorized biopic on his life, Simmons has taken things lightly and is ready to give the thumbs up to the project.

TMZ also obtained this video from the Sundance Film Festival Friday night, where Paully was seen onstage introducing the short film that will later be turned into a full movie about Richard’s life.

He started by telling the crowd that Richard had texted him earlier in the day. Wishing him “good luck” with the screening part, as per the footage obtained by TMZ.

However, representatives for Shore and Simmons did not immediately respond to Huffpost’s requests for comment.

The saga between these two men began when fans on social media urged Shore to play Simmons's role in a film.

Now, it’s time for a face-to-face. A few days ago, Simmons wrote on Facebook, “You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have not given any permission for this movie to be made. So, don’t believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager and a publicist.”

“I just try to be peaceful and believe in living a quiet life,” he added his word on the statement.

What is Pauly Shore’s response to Richard Take?

Simmons is known to dominate the at-home fitness craze of the 1980s as the lively host of his own TV show but later vanished from the spotlight, leaving lifelong fans puzzled.

While Shore has seen naturally deflated by Simmons’ initial response, he’d choose to stay optimistic rather.

“Every day is different,” Shore said on Thursday, as per The ET Reports. “You never know what he’s going to say the next day. I love Richard. But I’m kind of just feeding off the people online who believe that I look like him, so I wanted to play him,”

“ I hope that he sees the short and… what we want to do with it will change his tune,” Shore added. “I adore him and love what he represents; this is why we want to do it. He’s such a great character, always has been, and it would be a good opportunity for me to get back out there.”

Whatever the situation is, If Pauly is telling, Richard has texted him good luck; maybe Richard has a change of heart.

A subsidiary of Warner Bros , the Wolper Organization, working on the film, said, “While we would love to have him Simmons involved, we respect his desire for privacy. We plan to work on a movie that celebrates him, honours him and unfolds a dramatic story.”

So, whether Jake Lewis, director of the short, will return to produce the feature-length film remains to be discovered.

