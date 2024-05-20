Sumona Chakravarti is one of the well-known personalities in the television fraternity. She was an integral part of Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. She was associated with Kapil's shows for years, and hence, her absence from The Great Indian Kapil Show sparked various speculations among netizens on social media.

The actress' fans are missing her on the ongoing ensemble Netflix show, which is being hosted by her frequent collaborator Kapil Sharma. Addressing the same, the actress spoke to a news agency and opened up about it.

Sumona Chakravarti on not being a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show

While talking to PTI, Sumona Chakravarti candidly spoke about her absence on the celebrity comedy talk show The Great Indian Kapil Show. The young actress mentioned having no answer for this and remarked that she has been on her journey ever since the show, of which she was part, ended in July last year. Sumona went on to add that she has been doing her thing—meeting people and networking.

Further, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress said that her fans have messaged her as they have been missing her on Kapil Sharma's new show on Netflix. She also explained how, upon stepping out, people tell her that they miss seeing her on the show. Landing an optimistic approach to the entire situation, Chakravarti expressed that such situations motivate her to do something different.

In another explanation, the actress shared that when she visited London last year, several Indians praised her performance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. "It’s really nice to see the love coming, whether it’s for Bade Achhe or Comedy Nights. It’s great, and you know you are doing something right. Nobody expected me to do well in comedy (but I did it),” she added.

Sumona Chakravarti on doing Barfi alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz

The 35-year-old actress, who is currently gearing up to participate in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, talked about the part she played in Barfi. Sumona shared that they had no script for the film, but the idea was to work with Anurag Basu. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame added that she took up the film thinking it was a 'crash course' for an actor.

"I knew I'll get to work with Ranbir and with Priyanka. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a scene (with them), but it was amazing to be a brick on the wall. You learn so much by just having a film like Barfi’ on your resume,” she said.

Besides this, Sumona candidly asserted how Bade Achhe Lagte Hain made her a popular name, thereby raising her fame. She revealed having worked a lot in the industry but she owes a lot to the show as it made her a household personality.

For the unversed, while the actress played Natasha Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, headlined by Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, she played the role of Ileana D’Cruz’s friend in Barfi.

Sumona Chakravarti to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to return with its new season, and the list of confirmed contestants is out. The 35-year-old will be seen taking over the spine-chilling and daredevil stunts on the show. Talking about being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Sumona Chakravarti expressed her excitement.

"I am ready to push my boundaries & re-awaken the adrenaline junkie in me under the mentorship of the ultimate action king, Rohit Shetty sir," the actress added.

The forthcoming installment of Khatron Ke Khiladi also features Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehra, Aashish Mehrotraa, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Niyati Fatnani as contestants.

