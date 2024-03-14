Is Prince William Having Affair Amid Kate Middleton's Alleged Disappearance? Stephen Colbert Jokes On His Show

Celebrated comedian Stephen Colbert has taken his CBS show ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ to a different type of humor level after he joked about the Prince of Wales having an alleged affair after the reported disappearance of his wife Kate Middleton. While everyone stuck onto this bit from the opening monologue, the 59-year-old comedian revealed how it was speculation borrowed from various tabloids and other sources. What exactly did Stephen Colbert say? Read on.

What did Stephen Colbert say about Prince William’s affair?

In the opening monologue of the March 12, 2024-Tuesday episode, the comedian spoke about Prince William having an affair, and how it is just a rumor. Embracing the possibility of it being a speculation, he also hinted at picking this infidelity news from tabloids. Various tabloids have run this news for some time now. The woman whom Prince William is speculated to have an affair with is Lady Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley who has also been a part of Prince and Princess of Wales’ close circle, for years now. She has been a close friend as sources reveal. While there is no confirmation of the rumor, the time period of the gossip has caught the attention of many. As Kate suddenly disappeared, everyone started speaking about this again, with more confusion than ever. However, no one from the Royalty has responded or reacted to this rumor.

Has Prince William reacted to Stephen Colbert’s joke?

No. The Prince of Wales has not reacted to the joke as it is a mere speculation. To create a joke and poke some fun, Stephen pulled this joke as Royalty is the hot news at the moment! While Stephen never fed any theories or joined the dots, he did mention a report that stated about Kate Middleton’s confrontation with Prince Williams. The report suggests that the Prince of Wales laughed it off and said that the news of the affair was nothing.

After the allegedly edited picture on Kate Middleton’s social media handle received backlash, this is something new for gossip mongers amidst her unknown disappearance. While we wait and see how Prince William takes care of royal duties, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

