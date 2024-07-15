Did Shannen Doherty And Luke Perry Remain Friends After Beverly Hills 90210? Discover Their Bond Amid Actress' Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Shannen Doherty passed away on July 13, 2024. Along with her work, her bond with her former co-star and late actor, Luke Perry is also something to be remembered.

Both the performers were more than co-actors, they shared a special bond of friendship even after they stopped working in the series Beverly Hills 90210. Get an insight ahead to know about the pair's friendship after their work in the aforementioned series.

Shannen Doherty shared a beautiful bond with Luke Perry

Both the actors played each other love interests in Beverly Hills 90210, from 1990 to 1994, as the actress character was written off from the series. Even after their onscreen partnership ended, their bond remained strong and unforgettable.

There have been multiple times, Doherty and Perry have spoken about each other during their interviews/appearances. As per People, in 2019, during the RewindCon Chicago’s 90210 panel, Perry said, “None of us are up here today without Shannen.”

He further said that the reality was that Shannen was a huge part of the success of the program. The late actor shared that the actress taught him a lot and he was glad she was there for him as a scene partner.

He added, “Any of the issues or anything that anyone ever talked about Shannen, the one thing I could always tell them was when she was on the mark and we were doing our work, there were no problems. She was great at what she did.”

During Doherty’s interview with People in 2019, she remembered her former costar and called him a “smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and never-ending well of integrity and love.” She added that the pair had reconnected with one another during her cancer journey, she said that even though they were wiser and older, their connection was “intact.”

Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry planned to work together

As per the publication, both the actors were planning to grace the screen together again. The actress said that there was a special kind of love one has for each other when you are experiencing the journey they did in 90210 and in general.

She added that they were working on show ideas before them and wanted to work with each other once again and create something that was “special and meaningful,” for their fans at that stage of their lives. She said, "I will miss him every day. Every minute. Every second."

Shannen Doherty honored Luke Perry after his death in Riverdale

After the actor died in 2019, Doherty appeared in Riverdale’s Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam episode which aired in October of the same year. The episode was a season four opener and was also a tribute to the actor who had passed in March 2019.

In the episode, the actress played a motorcyclist, whose life was saved by Perry’s character. Doherty spoke about her cameo during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. She said that ever since Perry Had joined the CW series, he had been, “sort of harassing them,” about trying to get the Charmed actress in Riverdale and they always refused this.

The actress passed away on Saturday because of her years of long battle with cancer. Her publicist, Leslie Sloane confirmed her death. Doherty was 53 years old.

