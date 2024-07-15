Did You Know Shannen Doherty Honored Late Hills 90210 Co-star Luke Perry With Riverdale Cameo Before She Passed Away?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actress Shannen Doherty passed away on July 13, 2024. Before her death, she paid tribute to Luke Perry on Riverdale, who had passed away in 2019.

Both Doherty and Perry had previously worked together in the Beverly Hills 90201 series. They played each other’s romantic interests. Check out how the late actress honored her former costar on the CW show.

Shannen Doherty honors Luke Perry

Doherty appeared in Riverdale’s, Chapter Fifty Eight: In Memoriam episode which aired in October 2019. It was dedicated to tributing Perry and it was a season 4 opener.

Doherty portrayed a motorcyclist who was stranded in the episode. She claims that Fred Andrews (Perry’s character) saves her life, which results in the death of his character in the series.

In the episode, it is revealed that Andrews pulled his vehicle to help her fix her flat tire and he was struck by a passing automobile. In this emotional episode, the actress, with tears in her eyes, shared that Andrews saved her life, and if he hadn't done that she would not have been alive.

Doherty’s character apologizes to his son, Archie (played by KJ Apa). She says, “I’m so sorry. There’s nothing I can do to ever repay him, but I would like to say a prayer for him." Soon Archie and his friends come together to say a prayer.

She also posted about her cameo appearance on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she wrote, “I am deeply honored to pay tribute to Luke on Riverdale. The care in which this show takes in honoring his memory is beautiful. He is missed. Today. Tomorrow. Forever.”

More about Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty’s special bond

Both the former costars worked together on Beverly Hills 90210 from 1990 to 1994. Their character's names were Brenda and Dylan. Doherty stopped working in the show as her character was written off.

During her appearance on August 2019, Live with Kelly and Ryan, she spoke about her special appearance on Riverdale, the actress revealed that Perry had been “sort of harassing them,” about trying to get Doherty in the series, and they had always refused. It was like his wish. The actress called it beautiful and special.

The Littel House On Prairie actress passed away at the age of 53 on Saturday after battling cancer for years. Her publicist, Leslie Sloane confirmed the news about her death.

