'I'm Not Done With Living': When Shannen Doherty Spoke About Life, Love, And More Before Her Death At 53

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The Hollywood star who touched everyone’s lives with her movies, Shannen Doherty , was known for embracing life to the fullest.

Before her death on July 13 at age 53, she told PEOPLE in 2023 that she wanted to embrace life during her cancer journey.

Her longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed her death to PEOPLE on July 14, saying, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," she said. "She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, surrounded by loved ones and her dog, Bowie. The family asks for privacy to grieve in peace."

In revisiting her life, here are moments from her cancer journey and how she fought back with all her strength.

ALSO READ: When Late Shannen Doherty Celebrated Her Mother’s Tenacity As Source Of Strength In Her Own Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty opens up about stage 4 cancer battle during PEOPLE cover shoot

Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210, and Charmed, candidly discussed her Stage 4 breast cancer, which had spread to her bones, during a PEOPLE cover shoot shortly before Thanksgiving.

As she underwent treatment, the 52-year-old remained determined. “I'm not finished living, loving, creating, or striving for positive change,'” she affirmed with a smile. Her eight-year battle with cancer had prompted deep reflection, a theme she delved into on her podcast, "Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," debuting December 6 on iHeartRadio. The podcast covered career milestones, personal relationships, and her journey through illness and recovery.

Advertisement

In 2015, after revealing her initial breast cancer diagnosis to PEOPLE, Doherty underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation. She announced her remission on Instagram in April 2017. However, in 2019, the cancer returned, leading to her Stage 4 metastatic diagnosis the next year.

Facing the Stage 4 recurrence, Doherty sought greater meaning in life. She aimed to raise awareness and funds for cancer research and emphasized the contributions of those with terminal illnesses. Expressing disbelief in the absence of a cure, she disclosed on Instagram in June that her cancer had spread to her brain. She underwent surgery to remove a tumor she humorously named Bob, describing it as one of her most frightening experiences.

ALSO READ: Olivia Munn, Viola Davis And More Celebrities Pay Tribute To Shannen Doherty As Actress Passes Away At 53

Doherty, driven to work despite cancer, challenges misconceptions

Doherty aimed to join clinical trials for new treatments while defying stereotypes about cancer's impact on work and life. She emphasized resilience and a vibrant outlook among those living with breast cancer, challenging the assumption that they must retire early.

Advertisement

Shannen felt grateful each morning for her loved ones and her German shepherd, Bowie. She believed her greatest memories were yet to come, finding solace in prayer and a deep spiritual connection. Despite facing cancer, she found that life's moments became more poignant, and she appreciated each day with awareness and gratitude.

ALSO READ: Shannen Doherty’s Heartfelt Desire For Motherhood: Reflecting On Her Unfulfilled Wish To Have Children Amid Untimely Demise