Top 6 Shows of Shannen Doherty You Need to Add to Your Watchlist; See Here

Shannen Doherty was a versatile and talented American actress, producer, author, and television director born on April 12, 1971. She has left an indelible imprint on Hollywood with her extraordinary acting on television in pertinent movies. From well-known teen dramas to supernatural adventures, she has had a long-lasting influence on television.

On July 13, Doherty passed away at the age of 53. Whether you're revisiting old favorites or discovering her work for the first time, here are 6 shows starring Doherty that will showcase the artist's talent.

1. Beverly Hills

One of the most popular roles that Shannen Doherty was ever to portray on television was on Beverly Hills, 90210, which shot her to fame in the early ’90s. She played the role of Brenda Walsh, a typical Middle Easterner coming to the exciting city of Los Angeles—Beverly Hills, to be precise. Due to her character’s complex plotlines and a love interest in Dylan McKay, portrayed by Luke Perry, she became an essential figure on the show. Additionally, humor was used to help the audience empathize with the characters, and Doherty’s acting effectively depicted the challenges of adolescence.

2. Charmed

Doherty continued her television success with Charmed, where she portrayed Prue Halliwell, one of three sisters who discover they are powerful witches. The series combines drama, fantasy, and sisterhood; however, it was Doherty’s compelling portrayal of Prue that sustained the series through its first three seasons. Her character, a protective and determined woman, became a favorite among viewers.

3. Heathers

Although not a TV show, the film Heathers should be mentioned as it featured Doherty in a notable role. In this black comedy, she portrayed Heather Duke, a talented girl who is one of the leaders of a high school clique that rules through ruthless behavior. Doherty’s performance enriched the satire about teenage life, proving her versatility as an actress.

4. Our House

Prior to her '90s fame, Doherty was part of Our House, a family-oriented drama series that revolved around three generations living in the same house. The show focused on family dynamics, and Doherty portrayed Kris Witherspoon, a teenage daughter. Her impressive performance in this role helped her gain recognition as one of the brightest up-and-coming actresses of her time.

5. North Shore

In North Shore, Doherty portrayed Alexandra Hudson, a cunning hotel manager with evil intentions. This ensemble series delved into the lives of locals and tourists at a luxurious Hawaiian inn and showcased Doherty’s talent for portraying complex characters. Viewers found it fascinating to watch her character be both charming and sly, offering a new dimension to Doherty’s acting abilities.

6. Breaking Up with Shannen Doherty

In the reality show Breaking Up with Shannen Doherty, she took on the role of a relationship therapist, helping people cut toxic individuals from their lives. This show allowed Doherty to step away from her acting roles and showcase her own personality and insights. It benefited Doherty by enabling her to establish a different form of communication with her audience.

