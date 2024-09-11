Did The Mentalist Star Simon Baker Plead Guilty For Drunk Driving In Court? Here’s What Reports Claim

The Mentalist actor Simon Baker has allegedly pleaded guilty to drunk driving in an Australian court. According to multiple media reports, the actor was charged with DUI after initially avoiding conviction at Mullumbimby Local Court. As detailed by NBC News, Baker was driving a gray Tesla when he was stopped by officers on July 20.

People Magazine obtained reports revealing details of the incident. The report stated: “Officers spoke to the driver and sole occupant, a 55-year-old man, before subjecting him to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result.”

It further read: “Due to an extensive system outage across the country, the man was subjected to a sobriety test that was conducted at the scene.”

A statement by police officers also claimed that, in connection with the case, the actor appeared in the local court on September 4. Baker was later released with nine months of good behavior and no conviction.

According to broadcasts by News 9 and NBC News, Magistrate Kathy Crittenden described the actor as remorseful and expressed confidence that he would not repeat the offense.

“(Baker) was very polite and cooperative... extremely remorseful for his actions,” said the magistrate. She added, “The court has little difficulty in finding that Mr. Baker is remorseful for his offense, and it is unlikely he will offend again.”

NBC News stated in their reports that Australian courts can dismiss charges without conviction under exceptional circumstances.

On the work front, Simon Baker has made himself known by playing popular characters in projects like The Mentalist, The Devil Wears Prada, and The Guardian, amongst others. As for his role in The Mentalist, Baker portrayed the role of Patrick Jane, who was blessed with the skills to study the human psyche.

As for the plotline, the synopsis of the series read, “Using his heightened observational skills and impeccable knowledge of the human psyche, a consultant helps solve several criminal cases in search of his family's killer.”

Meanwhile, the actor also played a pivotal role in the Meryl Streep starrer, The Devil Wears Prada. Baker played the role of Christian Thompson in the film.

