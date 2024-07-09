The Devil Wears Prada Musical Features First Look At Vanessa Williams As Miranda Priestly In A New Reveal; Checkout

Fans are getting their first look at Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly in a new social media promo for the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada in London, England.

The show starts preview performances at the Theatre Royal Plymouth on July 6 and runs until August 17, before opening at the West End's Dominion Theatre in October. The promo announces, "Miranda has arrived," showing Williams dramatically emerging from beneath the stage.

The Devil Wears Prada Musical features the first look of Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly

In the video, Williams wears a red sequin gown with a matching duster jacket. She initially holds the jacket closed, giving a serious Miranda look, and then opens it to reveal the stunning outfit. The musical is based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel and the 2006 film, which grossed $326.7 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

Vanessa Williams plays Miranda Priestly, the powerful editor-in-chief of the fictional fashion magazine Runway, a role famously portrayed by Meryl Streep in the movie. In the promo, Williams's gown and jacket exude high fashion, with the jacket's darker red sequin lining matching the gown perfectly. Her serious expression and pulled-back hair complete the look.

What is the Devil Wears Prada Musical about?

Williams, who made her Broadway debut in 1994 with Kiss of the Spider Woman, leads a cast that includes British actor Matt Henry as Nigel, Georgie Buckland as Andy, Amy Di Bartolomeo as Emily, Rhys Whitfield as Nate, and James Darch as Christian.

Advertisement

The musical's synopsis on its website reads:

"Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?"

"Hilariously fun and fabulously stylish, The Devil Wears Prada tells an inspiring story about discovering what kind of person you truly want to be."

The new production is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, with set design by Tim Hatley, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Gareth Owen, and casting by Jill Green CDG.

The musical features an original score by Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub, and a book by Kate Wetherhead. The role of Miranda was originally played by Meryl Streep in the 2006 movie, which also starred Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Simon Baker, and Adrian Grenier.

Advertisement

While previews are ongoing, the musical officially starts its run at the Dominion Theatre in London on October 24.

ALSO READ: 'She's A Pro': Spike Lee Defends Casting Madonna In Girl 6 Despite Facing Backlash 28 Years Ago