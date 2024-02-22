Did Tom Sandoval Romanticize Rachel Leviss Affair As Romeo & Juliet 'Suicide Pact?' Latter Claims He 'Crossed A Boundary'

After Tom Sandoval talked about feeling suicidal, his ex Rachel Leviss says he brought 'guns' at home when she tried to end things, indicating he might do something to prevent her from leaving.

Rachel Leviss is not happy with how Tom Sandoval portrays the end of their relationship. The former Vanderpump Rules star discussed Tom Sandoval's recent interview on the podcast Two Ts in a Pod hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Sandoval mentioned that he and Leviss had a serious conversation over the phone about potentially harming themselves after a difficult situation.

Rachel shared, "I delved deeply into this with my therapist because it struck me as a breach of trust. Revealing such personal and vulnerable details, meant only for your ears, on a widely listened-to podcast was unexpected and unsettling."

Rachel Leviss on seeking mental health treatment amid relationship turmoil

Rachel further shared, "The way he said it made it seem like we had some kind of romanticized suicide pact, like a Romeo and Juliet story. Ugh! That really made me angry."

Leviss emphasized that discussing such personal emotional struggles with the world and turning them into a topic of conversation crossed a line and was not at all okay.

The former reality star claimed that Sandoval, 41, mentioned "guns" at home when she attempted to break up with him.

When questioned if she felt she had "abandoned" her ex while undergoing treatment at The Meadows in Arizona to address her trauma and love addiction, she admitted, "A bit. Yeah, I do. But you know, I've been advised it's the best way to end it because if I tried to explain why I'm breaking up with him, he would find a way to win me back."

Leviss ends communication with Sandoval, citing concerns over manipulation

She continued while discussing what went wrong, "I even tried to break up with him before he went on Special Forces... and he was like, ‘Please don’t do this to me. Please don’t do this to me.’ And then started talking about how his friend Kyle Chan had to come over and remove the guns from his house... Now I’m talking him off the ledge."

Leviss felt the intense conversation signaled she should stop communicating. She said, "After that, I felt he'd try something to keep me. So, yeah, I had to stop talking to him."

In response to Leviss' comments, Sandoval's representatives chose not to comment on her accusations when contacted by PEOPLE .

Tom Sandoval: Communication with Leviss ended before appearance on special forces

During last week's Vanderpump Rules aftershow, Sandoval said that he and famous TV personality Leviss stopped communicating 'shortly before' he appeared on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, which he filmed right before the start of VPR season 11 last summer.

Sandoval mentioned it was tough to cut ties because he had been doing everything to support her after her treatment, "It was really disheartening. I was doing all I could to support her," Sandoval said about Leviss adding, "I quit drinking and smoking because I knew she couldn't do that. I hoped that when she got out, we could be on the same page and maybe have our first drink together."

When asked why Leviss stopped talking to him, he said there could be many reasons and he is unaware about them.

