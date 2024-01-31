Vanderpump Rules Top 10 Biggest Scandals That Rocked The Show; Find Out As It Returns For Season 11 After Scandoval

No reality show serves controversies quite like Vanderpump Rules does. The show which debuted on Bravo in 2013 is currently airing its 11th season with Scandoval serving as the primary plot and theme. If you are unfamiliar with what Scandoval is, we would be pleased to provide you with information and assistance. Keep reading to explore the Scandoval and many such controversies that the Bravo universe stood witness to in the past.

10 Biggest Controversies to unfold on Vanderpump Rules

Tom Sandoval cheats on Ariana Madix with Requel Leviss

Beginning with the latest, the cheating scandal between Tom, Ariana, and Requill unfolded in March 2023 during the Vanderpump Rules season 10. This scandal came to be known as Scandoval in the Bravo universe. Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix ended their nine-year relationship. The hate that the ex-couple fans directed toward Requel Leviss traumatized her to the extent that she had to check herself into a mental health facility.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce

Katie and Schwartz fighting in the parking lot of SUR during Vanderpump Rules season 10 is still a fresh picture in the minds of VPR fans and followers. Schwartz and Maloney’s relationship endured the test of times for several seasons before it caved in during the last season of the show. While in the middle of a divorce with Katie, Tom made out with Raquel Leviss during VPR season 10 production, leading Malony to ask him to not date anyone within their friend group, at least amid their divorce.

Jax cheating on Brittany Cartwright with Faith

Faith Stowers served drinks and dishes at SUR before serving one of the most iconic Vanderpump Rules scandals. The former waitress hooked up with Jax while he was already in a relationship with his now-wife Brittany Cartwright. Throughout the scandal, Jax denied getting involved with Faith before he eventually came clean. This jeopardized his relationship with Brittany for a while but the pair got back together.

Schroeder and Doute were fired from VPR

Faith Stowers accused Schroeder and Doute of treating her unfairly based on her race. Stowers alleged Schroeder and Doute called cops on her for a crime she did not even commit.

“I did a show with an all-white cast. I was the only black person on the show…It was a lot,” Stowers told Floribama Shore’s Candace Rice in an Instagram Live in 2020. Reminiscing the incident back then, Faith said, “There was an article in Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they [Schroeder and Doute] called the cops and said it was me.”

For their racist behavior, Schroeder and Doute were fired from the show.

Max and Brett - another pair of racists

Fans discovered Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni’s old tweets with racial slurs. Though the duo apologized for it in January 2020, Vanderpump Rules and Bravo could not afford to have them on the show amid the heated Black Lives Matter protest.

Lala Kent vs. 50 Cent

In April 2019, Lala Kent and the rapper exchanged nasty words on Instagram, courtesy of Kent’s then-fiance Randall Emmett. 50 Cent accused Emmett of owing him $1 million. He dragged Lala by posting a clip of her where she revealed that Randall Emmett, who is a movie producer by profession, bought her expensive gifts after they got intimate for the first time.

Lala Kent and James Kennedy Body Shamed Katie Maloney

Kent and Kennedy, whose relationship dynamic swings somewhere between more than friends and less than lovers, apologized for making remarks about Katie Maloney’s weight in 2018. The show's designer Kevin Lee also faced the heat for making similar comments.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s homophobic pastor

Kentucky-based Ryan Dotson was first set to officiate Taylor and Cartwritght’s wedding, however, his past comments about the LGBTQ community resurfaced leading the couple to drop him as their wedding officiant. Lance Bass replaced him and officiated their wedding in June 2019.

Billie Lee quit VPR due to bullying on and off camera

Billie Lee had an explosive argument with her co-stars during season 7 of Vanderpump Rules. She accused her female co-stars of leaving her out of a girls’ night out because she is transgender.

In July 2019, Lee revealed that she quit the show because of the bullying that she faced both on and off camera. “I honestly thought I was finished with this type of bullying after high school and college but once again found myself 34, depressed and fantasizing about taking my own life,” she wrote in a blog post.

Stassi Schroeder’s Nazi joke

In January 2018, Stassi Schroeder found herself roiled in a controversy courtesy of her labeling her outfit as “Nazi Chic.”

She later deleted the photo but seemed unapologetic about it as she posted a meme of a man dodging lasers in response to the online backlash. “Me trying to make a joke that won’t offend anyone in 2017,” she captioned the post.