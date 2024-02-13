Usher, the Grammy-winning singer, surprised fans when news broke that he married his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, in Las Vegas on February 11.

The couple exchanged vows at an outdoor wedding chapel in Las Vegas, with Usher's mother serving as their witness, according to their marriage certificate. Photos from the occasion captured Usher wearing a gold band on his left ring finger, while Goicoechea looked elegant in an all-white pantsuit featuring an off-the-shoulder jacket and wide-leg pants.

Their union marks a significant milestone in their relationship, which became public in June 2019 when they were spotted together at a birthday party. Since then, their bond has only grown stronger. Usher and Goicoechea welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sovereign Bo, in 2020, followed by their son, Sire Castrello, in 2021. Usher also has two sons from his previous marriage.

In an interview with the People earlier, Usher opened up about their relationship, emphasizing the deep connection they share. The My Boo singer told the outlet, "I started this journey, I found and met an amazing partner who happened to be my best friend and was there all the time, and I was like, wow, this could be great."

He expressed "We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I'm able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children."

Usher continued, "I'm very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She's my best friend and I love her."

Who was Usher married to before?

While this is Jennifer Goicoechea's first marriage, Usher has been married twice before. His first marriage was to Tameka Foster, a stylist, from 2007 to 2009. Then, in 2015, he married Grace Harry, who worked in entertainment. They split up in 2018.

Who were the Guests at Usher's wedding?

The wedding ceremony itself was a private affair, with only 30 guests in attendance at the Terrace Gazebo. Despite the intimate setting, the occasion was undoubtedly filled with love and joy as the couple started this new chapter of their lives together.

While further details about the wedding remain undisclosed, including any comments from Usher's representatives, fans and well-wishers have been buzzing with excitement over the news of the couple's nuptials.