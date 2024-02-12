Top 10 Usher Songs Of All Time: From You Make Me Wanna To U Remind Me

Usher is all set to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. Yeah! singer will perform following the songs by Taylor Swift. Here’s a look at the top 10 songs by Usher that would make you tap your feet.

1. You Make Me Wanna

The 1997 track, You Make Me Wanna, was the breakthrough for Usher at the time. The song topped charts immediately after its release. The audience started looking at the singer in the new light of talent. The song was about leaving his girlfriend for some other woman.

2. OMG

OMG was Usher’s hit back in 2010. This song also topped the Billboard Top 100 list. The song featured the writer-producer Will.i.am and sold 7 million copies the same year. The song is upbeat funk, loved by millions.

3. New Flame

ALSO READ: Why are Zack and Cody fans celebrating November 16? Real reason involving 'fancy Italian restaurant' explored

Chris Brown and Usher came together for the song New Flame. Even though the two have been in competition, the duo teamed up for this hit song that led to the 6th spot on the R&B charts. The track also had a guest star, Rick Ross.

Advertisement

4. U Remind Me

The 2001 song was yet again a hit by Usher. U Remind Me topped the charts at the Billboard Top 100. The magazine had described the song as "one of the most savory hits of the summer.” The track got instant recognition from the audience and had them swooning.

5. Love In This Club

Love in This Club by Usher was his first hit on the Billboard Top 100. The song featured a cameo by multiple singers, including Keri Hilson, Diddy, Nelly, Rick Ross, and Kanye West. The 2008 song was from Usher’s fifth studio album.

6. U Got It Bad

After Nice and Slow and You Remind Me, U Got It Bad was Usher’s third song to top the Billboard 100 charts. The song featured his ex-girlfriend, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, who played his love interest in the song. Also, the song was directed in two parts, as in U Don't Have to Call, the second part.

7. Burn

Burn made the fans of Usher go gaga over him with the iconic video for the song. The 2004 song was supposed to be released after Confessions, but instead was dropped as the second single of the album. The song still creates the same magic as earlier.

8. Yeah!

Yeah! Proved to be Usher’s most successful song of his career. The song was released in 2004 and topped the Billboard 100 for 12 consecutive weeks. The song also claimed International fame after reaching Australia and the United Kingdom.

9. Confessions (Part 2)

Confessions was released in 2004. The lyrics of the song were written from the point of view of the producer. "I just had gone through 'Part II' in real life, so as soon as he said he wanted 'Part II,' the chorus was already on the edge of my lips,” the producer, Jeremy Dupri, revealed.

10. U Don’t Have To Call

U Don’t Have to Call was part two of U Remind Me. The sequel got Usher the Grammy in 2003. He won in the category of best male R&b vocal performance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Handmaid's Tail Star Elizabeth Moss Announces First Child; Says She's Been Really Lucky