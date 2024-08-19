Did You Know You Can Be Part Of Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2? Here's How

﻿Fans of the original Happy Gilmore film were thrilled when Netflix greenlit a sequel in May 2024. Adam Sandler will return to the role of unconventional golfer Happy Gilmore in September 2024 in the sequel to the 1996 comedy hit.

Kyle Newacheck, who previously worked with Sandler, will direct the production, which will take place across various New Jersey counties, including Bergen and Monmouth, and conclude in November. The promise of revisiting the beloved character has already generated considerable buzz, even though details about the full cast are still scarce.

A casting call for Happy Gilmore 2 is open to people from all backgrounds. The opportunity is open to both professionals and first-timers. An open casting call is being held for local New Jersey residents to be extras in the upcoming film. Would you like to be part of Happy Gilmore 2? If you're in or near New Jersey or planning to apply from afar, here's what you need to know.

The first thing you need to do is mark your calendar for the open casting call. On Tuesday, August 20, the action will take place at the Hyatt Regency Morristown, located at 3 Speedwell Avenue. The doors will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET. It doesn't matter if you're a seasoned extra or new to the scene. Everyone is welcome.

Secondly, know what to bring. You'll need a valid ID to register. It's also a good idea to dress smart casually. It is important to make a good impression but keep in mind that you could be cast as any character, from a spectator at a golf tournament to a diner at a restaurant.

Registration follows, once you arrive, you'll fill out a form. We use this form to collect basic information like your contact details and any previous acting experience you might have (not required, but good to know). You'll also be photographed.

And not to forget, the quick meet. You will meet with a casting director or assistant when your turn comes. The interview usually consists of a few questions about your availability, experience, and interest in the film.

Not able to attend? Go online. Some people cannot make it to Morristown, and that's okay. Alternatively, you can apply online at gwcionlocation.com/new-jersey on the Grant Wilfley Casting website. Creating a profile, uploading a recent photo, and entering your details is just like meeting in person. No matter where someone lives, they have a chance to be considered with this online option.

In the case of extras, the pay is fairly straightforward. An eight-hour day earns you $216 if you are a SAG-AFTRA member. In exchange for ten hours of work, non-union extras will receive $176. By setting these rates, everyone is compensated fairly for their time and contribution. By the way, Netflix is streaming Happy Gilmore.

