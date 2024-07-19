Happy Gilmore 2 Begins Filming This September, Adam Sandler Confirmed To Star

Happy Gilmore is finding its way back to fans as the 1996 sport-comedy classic was greenlit for a sequel by Netflix. Starring Adam Sandler, Happy Gilmore has a fanbase of its own where an aspiring hockey player goes against the odds to win a pro golf championship and save his grandma’s house.

The streamer unveiled a bunch of updates on Happy Gilmore 2 as it gears up for production later this year, with veteran Adam Sandler already tapped to star.

Adam Sandler to hit the golf green for Happy Gilmore 2

During the Upfront presentation, Netflix confirmed that a Happy Gilmore sequel was officially in the works back in May. Now, the film is set to begin production on 5 September 2024, under the comedic supervision of director Kyle Newacheck while screenwriter Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler pen the script, per Netflix.

Sandler and Newcheck have previously collaborated on the comedy hit and once Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, Murder Mystery.

With Happy Gilmore returning after 30 long years, the filmmakers are making sure it’s worth the while. The new filming location will be in New Jersey this time, unlike the original film that was shot in Vancouver, Canada during the summer of 1995.

Without much fuss, Happy Gilmore is hoping to wrap production within two months, on November 18, 2024. Happy Madison Productions will produce the forthcoming sequel in addition to Sandler as a producer.

Besides the 57-year-old star, the cast is being kept under wraps with even fewer details about the plotline. It is not known whether veteran stars Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald will reprise their roles as Virginia Venit and Shooter McGavin respectively.

An official release date for Happy Gilmore 2 is still due to be announced.

Happy Gilmore star Christopher McDonald first teased the sequel

While the official confirmation for Happy Gilmore 2 was only recently confirmed by Netflix, Christopher McDonald spilled the exciting news earlier in March. The actor, who famously played Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore, teased updates during a radio interview and said Sandler showed him the first draft of the sequel.

Talking to Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan, the 69-year-old star shared he had met up with Sandler weeks ago when the latter surprised him with an already prepared first draft for Happy Gilmore 2. “He says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,' I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’” McDonald recalled during the interview, per Variety.

The actor also stated the possibility of the film not being made by asking the interviewers to cut the update out from the audio, so that he is not branded as a liar. “I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!” the Grease 2 star confirmed.

Happy Gilmore was directed by Dennis Dugan and Sandler co-wrote the script for the movie that would vault him into the comedy film sphere.

The classic film follows a hockey player with anger issues, who somehow discovers his penchant for golf. He decides to compete for the money that would save his grandmother’s house but challenges are on the way as he faces off the arrogant pro golfer, McDonald’s Shooter McGavin.

