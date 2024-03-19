'Digitally Enhanced At Source': Photo Agency Claims Kate Middleton's Pic Of Queen Elizabeth With Royal Grandchildren Was Allegedly Manipulated

Yet another royal photo is purportedly confirmed to be altered.

The photo in question is a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, taken by the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and released by the Prince and Princess of Wales' official X account on what would have been the late Queen’s 97th birthday in April 2023.

Although the said picture has been in public for nearly a year, on Monday, Getty Images announced that the picture had been manipulated.

Here's what the photo agency said of yet another controversial royal image:

Getty Images places an Editor’s Note on a royal picture captured by Kate Middleton

In the new editor’s note placed over the picture, Getty warns the users that the image “has been digitally enhanced at source.”

Additionally, in a statement given to The Telegraph, a spokesperson for the photo agency said, “Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor’s note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source.”

As for the inconsistencies in the picture, The Telegraph, per People, highlighted six different discrepancies, including the patterns on the Queen’s tartan skirt, digital repetition of Mia Tindall’s hair, shadows behind Prince George and Louis’ heads, and more.

Advertisement

Monday’s disappointment for the British royals comes just a week after photo experts found at least 16 editing errors in the Mother’s Day picture shared by Kate.

Here's what went down then;

Kate Middleton and the Mother’s Day picture fiasco

The Princess of Wales shared a rather beautiful picture with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to mark Mother’s Day in Britain on Sunday, March 10.

However, a short while after its release, several photo agencies, including Getty Images, pulled it down after reviewing the pictures and labeling it as manipulated.

Some of the alterations found in the March 10 picture were Princess Kate’s hair appearing to be airbrushed, Princess Charlotte’s hair being oddly cut off, and more.

Kate later shared an apology on social media for the controversy the edited picture caused.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” the future queen of Britain wrote on X, on March 11.

Meanwhile, the speculation about Kate Middleton’s whereabouts following her surgery appears to have begun to diminish, as she was seen with her husband, the Prince of Wales, over the weekend.

The royal couple were spotted together in casual attire, grocery shopping at a farm store near Windsor Castle.

ALSO READ: 'Was She Even In The Room?' Queen Elizabeth II’s 97th Birthday Image Comes Under Online Scrutiny After Kate Middleton's Photo Editing Controversy