'Was She Even In The Room?' Queen Elizabeth II’s 97th Birthday Image Comes Under Online Scrutiny After Kate Middleton's Photo Editing Controversy

Another photoshopped royal image? X user Katerina claims so!

The picture in question is again a picture by Kate Middleton, per the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official X account, which shared the allegedly manipulated image last year on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s “would have been” 97th birth anniversary.

The picture featuring Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Mia, Lena, Lucas, Savannah, Isla, James, and Lady Louise was allegedly altered at least in nine places, per the aforementioned X user.

Another Royal photo under Scrutiny for Alleged Manipulation — Dive in!

In a detailed post on X, user Katerina shared the photo in question, pointing out the minute details, which, according to her, confirm that the picture was heavily photoshopped.

“Did the late Queen ever pose with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren? Seems like no. This photo, taken by Kate Middleton, was edited at least in 9 places. Now the mass media are reporting about it too,” Keterina wrote in the caption of her X post, before going on to mark the edited parts in the thread.

According to her, Prince Louis was just cut out of another photo and pasted into this one; there were irregularities with the patterns on the Queen’s skirt; Savannah Phillips’ hair was edited too; the patterns on the sofa were inconsistent; and much more.

Not only the claims made by Katerina, but a report by The Guardian’s Sunday paper, The Observer, per Hindustan Times, too raised questions about the authenticity of the said picture.

The British publication reportedly asked on Sunday, “How could the news agencies possibly protect their reputations if they did not respond last week to mounting measure claims that the image was not trustworthy?”

Kate Middleton likely to address health concerns at public event — Royal Source Claims

If she is ever to do it, address her health concerns; that is, the Princess of Wales is likely to do it during public engagements.

“I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that's how she would do it,” a royal source told The Times, a UK newspaper, on Saturday.

For those not in the loop, Kate Middleton has not been seen in public since her Christmas outing with other members of the royal family. The queen-to-be underwent planned abdominal surgery in January this year, according to a statement by the royal palace, and is currently recuperating at her home.

She will not partake in any official royal duties until after Easter, as the abovementioned statement also stated.

However, Kate Middleton's delayed public appearance raised eyebrows among royal fans and gossip mags alike, leading the Princess of Wales to release a picture on Mother's Day. The picture, though, instead of quashing the rumors and gossip, ended up digging a bigger hole for the royals, as the image became the talk of the town for being heavily edited.

