Kanye West faces flak from fans for posting risqué photos of wife Bianca Censori after criticizing ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has sparked controversy by sharing risqué photos of wife Bianca Censori in a tiny bikini, prompting criticism and comparisons to his past objections about Kim Kardashian.

By Nidhi Joshi
Published on Jan 03, 2024   |  03:35 PM IST  |  410
Instagram
Kanye West and Bianca Censori (Instagram)

Disclaimer: This article contains explicit content with bold images, reader discretion is advised.

Related Story

entertainment

Is Kanye West selling his gutted Malibu house? The rapper wants an insane price for his beach home amid a laws

Kanye West recently shared daring photos of his wife, Bianca Censori, wearing a revealing black bikini. The rapper, known for controversy, posted the images on Instagram, where Censori showcased the tiny outfit that barely covered her nipples.

Kanye West posts bold photos of wife Bianca Censori after criticizing ex Kim Kardashian

In the first picture, Censori posed in a mirror selfie, wearing a micro top with a leather corset bottom, a long trench coat, and high-heeled boots. The second image featured the Australian beauty in a marble bathroom, with Kanye teasingly asking if she had dropped something. The third snap showed Censori in a black micro thong and a small pink bandeau.

Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori

Social media reactions were mostly critical, one user compared her to Kim Kardashian saying, "It’s giving Kim Kardashian dupe," another user wrote, "It's getting weird (disappointed emoji), " while a third one commented, "Will the real Kanye please stand up - because this ain’t him." This raised eyebrows, given Kanye's past criticism of Kim's provocative outfits, including her Skims campaigns and the 2019 Met Gala look.

Advertisement


ALSO READ: Is Selena Gomez retiring from her music career? The singer hints at 'only one more album' being left in her

In the past, Kanye voiced concerns about the overly sexualized imagery in Kim's projects to Fox News, stating "I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things that I wouldn’t want to see my wife, and definitely not my daughters, doing in the future in order to sell product." He specifically mentioned issues with Skims' campaigns and disapproved of Kim's corseted 2019 Met Gala appearance, feeling it was "too sexy."

Kanye West's past remarks on Kim Kardashian's bold outfits

During a fitting before the Met Gala, Kanye expressed his realization that “The corset, underwear, all of that vibe — I just feel like I went through this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, and then looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like these other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that.'”

He added, “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, the father of what’s about to be four kids,” and he went on saying, “A corset is a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?”

When Kim said his last-minute “negative energy” was giving her “really bad anxiety,” the rapper replied, “You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.” 

This recent Instagram post of Censori seems to contradict Kanye's past critiques of overly sexualized imagery, leading to confusion and criticism from social media users. The public is questioning the consistency of Kanye's views and the potential influence of his past experiences on his current choices regarding Censori's public image.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Jenner reveals how his daughter was his biggest Cheerleader during his recovery; Deets here.

Advertisement

FAQs

What does Bianca Censori do for a living?
Bianca Censori is an Architectural designer.
Who dated Kanye West after Kim Kardashian?
After divorce with Kim Kardashian, PEOPLE reported that Kanye West was dating Irina Shayk.
Is Kanye West legally married to Bianca?
Yes, Kanye West is apparently married to Bianca Censori legally.
About The Author
Nidhi Joshi

Meet Nidhi, the Content Writer. She's loves weaving her word magic on everything that's trending in

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner
Born: 07 Jan 1971 (age 52 years), Modesto, California, USA
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
Latest Movies: Avengers 5
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
NET Worth: ~ 79.28 MN USD (RS 656 cr)

Jeremy Renner suffered a horrible accident on January 1, 2023, when he was crushed by his snowplow tractor while he was trying to save his nephew from being hurt. He suffered many bone fractures from the collision, including eight fractured ribs in fourteen locations, a knee, an eye socket, a collapsed lung, and a rib punctur...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles