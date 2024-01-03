Kanye West faces flak from fans for posting risqué photos of wife Bianca Censori after criticizing ex Kim Kardashian

Disclaimer: This article contains explicit content with bold images, reader discretion is advised.

Kanye West recently shared daring photos of his wife, Bianca Censori, wearing a revealing black bikini. The rapper, known for controversy, posted the images on Instagram, where Censori showcased the tiny outfit that barely covered her nipples.

Kanye West posts bold photos of wife Bianca Censori after criticizing ex Kim Kardashian

In the first picture, Censori posed in a mirror selfie, wearing a micro top with a leather corset bottom, a long trench coat, and high-heeled boots. The second image featured the Australian beauty in a marble bathroom, with Kanye teasingly asking if she had dropped something. The third snap showed Censori in a black micro thong and a small pink bandeau.

Social media reactions were mostly critical, one user compared her to Kim Kardashian saying, "It’s giving Kim Kardashian dupe," another user wrote, "It's getting weird (disappointed emoji), " while a third one commented, "Will the real Kanye please stand up - because this ain’t him." This raised eyebrows, given Kanye's past criticism of Kim's provocative outfits, including her Skims campaigns and the 2019 Met Gala look.

In the past, Kanye voiced concerns about the overly sexualized imagery in Kim's projects to Fox News, stating "I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things that I wouldn’t want to see my wife, and definitely not my daughters, doing in the future in order to sell product." He specifically mentioned issues with Skims' campaigns and disapproved of Kim's corseted 2019 Met Gala appearance, feeling it was "too sexy."

Kanye West's past remarks on Kim Kardashian's bold outfits

During a fitting before the Met Gala, Kanye expressed his realization that “The corset, underwear, all of that vibe — I just feel like I went through this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, and then looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like these other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that.'”

He added, “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, the father of what’s about to be four kids,” and he went on saying, “A corset is a form of underwear. It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?”

When Kim said his last-minute “negative energy” was giving her “really bad anxiety,” the rapper replied, “You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.”

This recent Instagram post of Censori seems to contradict Kanye's past critiques of overly sexualized imagery, leading to confusion and criticism from social media users. The public is questioning the consistency of Kanye's views and the potential influence of his past experiences on his current choices regarding Censori's public image.

