Does Nicole Eggert Regret Getting Implants At 18? 'Baywatch' Star Reveals In Strong Message

In a recent interview, Baywatch star Nicole Eggert opened up about her regret over undergoing breast augmentation at the tender age of 18. The revelation comes in the wake of her breast cancer diagnosis, adding a poignant layer to her reflections on body image decisions made early in her career, while she shot for Baywatch.

Nicole Eggert, known for her role as Summer Quinn on Baywatch, expressed regret over her decision to get breast implants at 18. The actress, now 52, disclosed that the motivation behind this choice was fueled by feelings of inadequacy while filming the iconic show. Eggert found herself thrust into a world of swimsuits and slow-motion and sexy beach runs, realizing that the demands of the role clashed with her self-perception, which was further gratified by the beauty of her other co-stars.

Recalling her initial reaction to the intense shooting schedule involving constant swimsuit scenes, Eggert admitted, "All the girls worked out and were super tiny and fit and I was like ‘Whoops.’ And the one-piece bathing suits were not flattering. I didn’t want to wear it at all.” Unprepared for the physical and mental toll of the role, she felt uncomfortable and insecure about her appearance. The decision to undergo breast augmentation was, in her own words, a "stupid 18-year-old decision."

“I regret it now, of course. I look at all these younger girls doing it and think, ‘God, leave your bodies alone!’ But when you have to put on that one-piece and it's like you're so flat that it's like pleating — you got pleats across the front...” she continues. “You're like, ‘What is this?’ Nothing you can do. You can't stuff it with anything. You can't do anything,” Eggert stated, in her conversation with PEOPLE .

Nicole Eggert on being diagnosed with breast cancer

Fast forward to the present, Nicole Eggert has been diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE , she shared her journey, which began with symptoms of menopause, weight gain, and excruciating pain in her left breast. As she struggled to secure prompt medical attention, her diagnosis was delayed until late November. “It really was throbbing and hurting. I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done,” she stated

As Eggert navigates the complexities of treatment decisions, waiting for surgery to remove the cancer, she opens up about the difficulty of living with the cancerous lump in her left breast, which constantly makes her anxious. She admitted, “I can definitely feel it. It's there. It needs to be taken out. So it's just a matter of do I have to do treatment before the surgery or can they perform the surgery and then I do the treatment after. I have panics where I'm like, just get this out of me. You sit there and it's in you and you're like, every second that passes and it's inside of me. It's growing, and you're just like, you just want it out.”

Nicole Eggert has undergone several breast augmentation surgeries but the superstar in 2015 also underwent the procedure to reduce her breast size, and the same was documented in E! reality show Botched. Nicole Eggert's candid revelations about her regrettable decision at 18 surely underscore the constant negative self-imagery of many out there. As Eggert prepares to undergo surgery, her close ones including her fans wish the best for the actress.

