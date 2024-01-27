What Did Sydney Sweeney Say About The Infamous Euphoria Hot Tub Scene? Find Out As Actress Shares Behind-The-Scene Details

Euphoria, the HBO sensation known for its provocative storytelling, recently left audiences in awe with one of its most unforgettable scenes. During a recent episode of Hot Ones, Sydney Sweeney, the talented actress playing Cassie in Euphoria, provided an inside look into the making of the infamous hot tub scene from Season 2, sharing the intricate details about the behind-the-scenes of the disgusting vomit scene.

Sydney Sweeney on shooting the most disgusting scene of Euphoria

Euphoria's Season 2, episode four, titled You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can, features a hot tub gathering that quickly turns into a chaotic revelation. Maddy invites her friends over, including Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Kat, and Nate, leading to a tense confrontation. Cassie, caught in a web of complicated relationships, witnesses Maddy and Nate discussing their intricate connection, unveiling secrets that push her over the edge. The culmination of the scene sees Cassie being drunk and vomiting in the hot tub, a moment that Sydney Sweeney described as one of the most challenging and disgusting experiences in her career.

During her appearance on Hot Ones, Sydney Sweeney shared the intricate details of the hot tub scene, emphasizing the level of realism Euphoria's creator, Sam Levinson, always looks for. Levinson envisioned a scene where Cassie appears to be projectile vomiting everywhere, leading the production team to explore unconventional methods. Sweeney explained that, contrary to typical filmmaking practices involving a concoction of mashed-up items mixed with milk and water to simulate vomit, Levinson wanted a different approach. The team used a pump and a hidden pipe taped to Sweeney's body, augmented by CGI in post-production to achieve the desired effect.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney opens up about body positivity; here's how she dealt with self-acceptance.

She stated, “A lot of films, they’ll just have a cup of mashed-up anything that they have from the craft team mixed with milk and water. It’s the most disgusting thing. You just put it in your mouth, and you hold it. And then you puke it up. But Sam of course did not want that. He just wanted vomit everywhere. They had to get a pump, and they had this pipe that they just taped and hid on my body. And then they CGI’d it out up my neck and then there was a horse bit that I had to put in my mouth. So during that scene, they’re filling my mouth with throwup. And then I opened my mouth, and it just started shooting out my mouth. It was the most disgusting thing I ever experienced.”

Sydney Sweeney on her Euphoria character Cassie’s growth

Beyond the shockingly vivid scenes, Sydney Sweeney also reflected on her character, Cassie, and how she has evolved over two seasons. With Euphoria's unique narrative and character development, Sweeney expressed her appreciation for the depth Cassie has gained. She highlighted the character's growth, emphasizing the opportunity to explore Cassie's journey across the two seasons.

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney shines in '80s glamour as Euphoria actress celebrates 26th birthday with prom-themed party

Sweeney revealed that she maintains personal journals for each of her characters, treating Cassie's as a "personal memoir" and stated, “Cassie's book is really, really cool. It's the most developed, 'cause I've had so most time with her. I have two seasons of her, so she's grown so much. And I was able to have Season 1 and Season 2 and just develop this book, so it's really cool to see how it changes."

As fans eagerly anticipate the return of Euphoria for its third season, Sydney Sweeney's revelations add a layer of appreciation for the commitment and creativity behind the scenes. The show's ability to push boundaries and deliver unforgettable moments continues to captivate audiences worldwide. With Season 3 expected in 2025, fans can’t wait to see Sweeney back with her character, Cassie.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Sydney Sweeney 'regret' not opting for a breast reduction? Exploring the actress's insights into her mother's advice