Nicole Eggert garners huge financial support from fans after she announces breast cancer diagnosis; DEETS inside

Baywatch star Nicole Eggert recently went public with her breast cancer diagnosis and has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from her fans and celebrity friends. The actress, who played lifeguard Summer Quinn on the hit '90s series, is now receiving donations and well-wishes as she battles the disease.

In a recent interview with TET , the 50-year-old opened up about her cancer journey so far. She revealed her diagnosis of breast cancer and decided to share the news publicly in order to help others. She said, "I thought if I could help just one person, it was worth it to me to come out with it.”

Eggert's revelation has resonated strongly with fans of the actress and her iconic Baywatch role. She has received an influx of donations and messages of encouragement via social media since announcing her health struggle. Celebrities like Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff, Eggert's former Baywatch co-stars, have also offered support.

ALSO READ: Baywatch star Nicole Eggert reveals she's been diagnosed with breast cancer; says it has been 'rough' for her

Eggerts details her cancer experience so far

In interviews with Hindustan Times and ABC News , Eggert opened up about her experience with breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. She said finding the tumor through self-examination was "scary" and has struggled with anxiety, especially at night. The actress is currently undergoing chemotherapy and hopes to have a lumpectomy soon, though the process has been "rough" both physically and emotionally.

Advertisement

"When I lay down at night, I panic. I'm like, 'Is this going to spread? Am I going to be okay?'" Eggert candidly shared with Hindustan Times. She credits her faith and family support system with helping her cope. "I have an amazing husband who is so supportive. He's been with me every step of the way," Eggert told ABC News.

The Baywatch star's willingness to discuss her fears and struggles provides insight into the personal impact of a cancer diagnosis. Her transparency also helps spread awareness of the disease. Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women worldwide, with over 2 million new cases each year, according to the World Health Organization.

Fans rally around Nicole Eggert with donations

Since revealing her diagnosis, Eggert says the outpouring of support from fans has been "amazing." She has received thousands of dollars in donations through a GoFundMe page set up to help with her medical costs (Yahoo Finance). The fundraising total has so far surpassed the original $25,000 goal as more contributors learn of the actress's situation.

"I'm just in awe... it's really touching and it makes what I'm going through a little bit easier to handle," Eggert told TMZ of the financial contributions. She expressed gratitude for the fans who rallied behind her nearly 30 years after Baywatch aired. Their donations will help ease the burden as she focuses fully on her health and recovery.

Eggert's decision to publicly disclose her breast cancer battle has brought tremendous support from both fans of her work and those fighting similar health issues. Her candid discussions of fears and struggles provide both comfort and awareness to others. As Eggert continues treatment with the help of donations, she has undoubtedly helped and inspired many through her openness and strength.

ALSO READ: Who did Kate Micucci play on The Big Bang Theory? Exploring her character on the show amid recent cancer diagnosis