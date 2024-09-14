Does Orlando Bloom Have A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame? Here's How Katy Perry Reacted To Learning The Answer

Katy Perry missed an important news story about her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. The actor was honored with a prestigious star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during his early days in the industry, which Perry seemed unaware of. During her appearance on the KOST 103.5 podcast, the musician gave a surprising reaction upon learning that her fiancé holds a Hollywood star.

In talks with the host Ellen K., the actress-singer reacted, "Woah! Orlando Bloom... wait, he has a star? When did this happen?" Soon the podcast host interrupts to ask, "You didn't know he had a star?" and Perry reveals, "We've never gone and visited it!"

Not only did Bloom receive the honor, but the location of his star is also quite popular. The podcast host showed the exact location to the Dark Horse singer, stating, "It's right there, in front of [Madame Tussaud's] wax museum and [the TCL] Chinese Theatre."

Meanwhile, the pop star recently performed a medley of 10 songs that she created and sung throughout her career. Further in her conversation with the host, Perry joked, "Is he a big deal? No, just kidding. I didn't know there was an actual star, just handprints. What a humble man."

Bloom received the prestigious star in 2014, a couple of years before beginning to date the pop icon. At the ceremony, the actor was supported by the producer of the Pirates movie, Forest Whitaker, and his son, Miranda Kerr. At the time, the actor showed his gratitude at the podium, saying, "It's wonderful, a little surreal to be receiving a star on Hollywood Boulevard.” He added, "I still feel like I'm at the beginning of my career, and I've got so much to look forward to."

Perry started dating Bloom in 2016 and their relationship has been going strong since. The couple also welcomed their first child together in 2020. The actor put a ring on the pop star’s finger in 2022.

