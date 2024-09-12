MTV VMAs 2024: Orlando Bloom Pays Tribute To Katy Perry As She Receives Historic Video Vanguard Award

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Orlando Bloom delivered a heartfelt tribute to his fiancee Katy Perry as she received the prestigious Video Vanguard Award. As the singer adorned the stage to accept the award, Orlando took the moment to make a speech for Katy and all the work that she had done in her life and career.

During his speech, Bloom highlighted the impact of Perry's music and creativity, sharing how her work has consistently brought joy to people worldwide. He praised her ability to inspire others through her art, especially in challenging times. “In moments when we’ve most needed it, her music and the remarkable world she creates has brought a sense of joy and laughter, inspiring generations of people from all over the world,” Bloom said.

He spoke lovingly of her dedication to both her career and family. “She loves with her whole heart and it’s kind of irresistible. I see it reflected everywhere; in our home, in her love for her work, but especially in her love for her fans,” he added.

Bloom used a sweet code, “1-4-3,” which stands for “I love you.” Katy's partner then went on to share the stage with her as she continued her winning speech. “Congratulations on this honor, baby. I’m so proud of you,” he said, offering a personal and genuine message of support.

As he introduced Perry to the stage, Bloom affectionately referred to her by her real name, Katherine Hudson, and formally announced her as the 2024 MTV Video Vanguard Award recipient, marking a historic moment in her already illustrious career.

"You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I feel in love with her as Katherine Hudson," said the actor. "You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light, and her unique sense of humor to every song she writes and music video she creates. I know her as a mother, as a partner, who brings that same love and joy to our family."

With this, Katy went on to accept the award with grace.

