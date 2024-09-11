Throwback: When Katy Perry Gushed About Boyfriend Orlando Bloom Having 'The Most Kind Heart Ever'

Singer, performer, and judge Katy Perry and her boyfriend-turned-fiancee Orlando Bloom have come a long way since they started seeing each other in 2016. Their relationship has been marked by a few ups and downs, including a brief split in 2017. However, they reunited shortly after in 2018 and have been going strong since.

Back in 2016, the year the duo met, Perry who has been an ambassador for UNICEF since 2013, gushed about the actor before she was honored with the 2016 Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award at the organization's Snowflake Ball in New York City.

"It's so funny: He was the previous award recipient," the singer told E! News exclusively back then. "He's just got the most kind heart ever."

Katy Perry, who has worked with UNICEF on field visits to countries like Madagascar and Vietnam raised over $1 million through her Prismatic World Tour.

Moreover, At the gala, held at Cipriani Wall Street, Hillary Clinton made a shocking appearance to honor Perry, praising her commitment to making the world a better place. Clinton said a few sweet words for the singer and then ended the praise with "We need champions like Katy now more than ever," as per E-News.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy Dove, in August 2020. Both have spoken publicly about their love for each other and their journey as they have embraced parenthood.

Advertisement

The couple has been very public about their love and support for each other. They frequently post on social media, share sweet messages, and appear together at major events. Furthermore, the couple has a beautifully blended family that they have found a way to work with.

Orlando Bloom also has a son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr. Perry and Miranda maintain a cordial relationship with Orlando and Kerr's son.

Meanwhile, Perry and Bloom were originally set to tie the knot in 2020, but their wedding plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They haven't really spoken about any more plans in public.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Relationship Timeline; Here's What You Need to Know About the Couple

'In Every Single Life': Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Show Off Their Daredevil Skills By Jumping Out Of Helicopter; WATCH