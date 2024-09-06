Don Cheadle Hilariously Reveals Ocean’s Twelve Cast Used Brad Pitt to Fool Paparazzi While Filming

Don Cheadle and his co-stars in Ocean's Twelve understood the value of protecting themselves from the paparazzi during the shooting of the movie released in 2004. They were successful in their endeavors courtesy of Brad Pitt.

Recently, Cheadle revealed that they used Pitt’s great stardom and a lot of his fame to bring the attention of the photographers away from the set and themselves. He revealed their trick on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast.

As it is popularly known, paparazzi originated from Italian words that were reassuringly familiar to the cast when filming on location in Italy. Cheadle remembers how when he and other actors, Clooney or Damon, for instance, would just mention Pitt’s name, all the camera persons would take off running towards Pitt's direction, with or without his actual presence.

For the unversed, Ocean’s Twelve, a sequel to the 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven stars Cheadle alongside George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt as cast members.

Cheadle said, "If the paparazzi would come, I’d be with George or Matt or something and we’d go, ‘Look there’s Brad!’ and they’d just all [say] ‘Is that Brad?!'"

He mentioned that Pitt’s fame already become a phenomenon by itself during the time Ocean’s Twelve was being filmed. Thus, it made him the perfect distraction for the paps. In contrast to Pitt's immense fame, the Avengers actor admitted, "I can still pretty much just go around. I don’t really get bothered that much."

Thinking about the subject of famous people, Cheadle mentioned that there is this misconception that a person in the public eye owes the fans everything. He explained that people often get too demanding without respecting the artist's choices violating their privacy and causing them discomfort. He emphasized having a boundary between his work i.e. acting and his personal life.

Ocean's Twelve made it to the 10th highest-grossing film of the year, earning a total of 362.9 million USD in revenue following its release in December 2004. The cast was restored for the third movie – Ocean’s Thirteen in 2007.

