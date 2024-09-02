Throwback: When Robert Downey Jr Wished To Lend His Voice For Mark Zuckerberg's Jarvis-Inspired AI

We all have loved Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in the MCU, but what if he switched his roles with Jarvis? Yes, the AI and pal of Tony Stark. Well, that was almost about to become a reality when the Oppenheimer actor showed interest in lending his voice to Mark Zuckerberg’s AI.

In 2016, the Facebook owner shared his views on developing an AI that would help him in his daily tasks.

Zuckerberg announced that one of his prime goals for the year 2016 was to build an AI similar to the one we saw in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sharing his plans with the world, he took to Facebook and wrote, “My personal challenge for 2016 is to build a simple AI to run my home and help me with my work.”

Mark Zuckerberg further added that he would explore a few existing technologies and then teach AI in such a way that it identifies Zuckerberg's voice and helps him control everything back at his place, from music and lights to even temperature.

A few months later, the celebrated identity took to his social media platform again, surprising his followers one more time by stating that he was ready to give a voice to his personal Jarvis and asking fellow netizens to suggest a name.

Soon, a Facebook user commented suggesting a few names, from Downey Jr. to The Imitation Game fame and another MCU star, Benedict Cumberbatch.

Looking at the then-created hype, the Due Date star jumped into the conversation and expressed his interest in giving the voice. “I’ll do in a heartbeat if Bettany gets paid and donates it to a cause of Cumberbatch’s choosing…that’s the right kind of strange,” the comment of Robert Downey Jr. read.

Robert Downey Jr. carried the mantle of Iron Man along with all of the MCU from 2008 until the release of Avengers: Endgame, one of the most legendary movies to date, in 2019.

After bidding farewell to his superhero role, the highly acclaimed actor has rejoined the franchise as Dr. Doom, one of the greatest villains from the comics.

The popular actor will team up with the director duo, the Russo Brothers, again in the highly anticipated movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

