'Don't Believe Everything You Read': Tobey Maguire's Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer Denies Rumor Of Spider-Man Star Dating 20-Year-Old Lily Chee

Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, has come out in defense of the Spider-Man star, 49, after he was bashed online for allegedly getting friendly with a much younger model and actress at Michael Rubin’s annual White Dress party on July 4th.

At the dazzling Independence Day bash, Maguire, 49, was reportedly pictured with his arm around Lily Chee, 20, in the Hamptons, New York. After the pictures made their way to social media, people criticized the actor for allegedly dating someone almost 30 years younger than him. One internet user pointed out in a since-deleted Instagram comment that Maguire's Spider-Man was released a year before Chee was born.

Meyer, who was married to The Great Gatsby actor for nine years before their separation in 2016, defended the star during the intense Instagram exchange. Below is what she said!

Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife defends him amid his rumored romance with a 20-year-old model and actress

Responding to a comment that trashed Maguire for “bang**g someone 3 years older than your daughter,” Meyer claimed that he was simply walking Chee to the car, per a Reddit post. The jewelry designer, 47, said that Maguire was simply being a gentleman.

“And now he has been blasted online for dating someone he is not. But thank you for your rude comment. I hope it made you feel better today. Wishing you love and light,” she added.

Meyer apparently responded to the same person again, asserting that her ex-man is as good of a guy as it gets. She concluded by advising internet users to approach information with caution, stating, "Don’t believe everything you read."

Neither Maguire nor Lily Chee have addressed their viral pictures from the July 4th party yet.

As for Meyer and Maguire, the duo share two children: son Otis, 15, and daughter Ruby, 17. The pair tied the knot in 2007 but called it quits in 2016. Meyer waited until 2020 to file for divorce.

The former couple have since maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship, with Meyer always commending Maguire for being a great guy. In 2022, she shared on an episode of The World's First Podcast that she would do anything for Maguire because, no matter the differences between them, she loves him to death and they have the most beautiful family. Well, looks like Meyer wasn't lying when she said so.

About Michael Rubin's 4th of July bash that started it all

The Fanatics CEO’s annual gathering was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, Drake, Shaboozy, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, and more marking their attendance.

Per Vogue, the best of New York food joints, including Nobu, Lucali, Cucina Alba, and Rao's, catered for the event where Megan Thee Stallion, MGK, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott, and more performed for the guests. Attendees also witnessed the quintessential 4th of July fireworks to mark America’s 248th Independence Day.

On Saturday, July 6, Chee shared pictures from the soirée on her Instagram. The first picture showed her flaunting her white dress while sitting in a chair. She followed the snap up with group photos with several of her friends at the party.

