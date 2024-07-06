Who Is Tobey Maguire's Rumored Girlfriend Lily Chee? All About Her Amid Reports Of Couple Being Spotted Together During 4th Of July

Tobey Maguire, 49, was seen spending time with rumored girlfriend Lily Chee, 20, at the star-studded White Party of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin in the Hamptons, New York, on the 4th of July.

The Spider-Man actor, per People, was photographed with his arm wrapped around the model and actress at the exclusive bash attended by the likes of Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Drake, Camila Cabello, and more. Many fans want to know more about Chee in light of her pictures with the Hollywood star going viral on the internet. If you happen to be one of them, we can assure you that you won’t be wasting your precious time by scrolling down.

Who is Lily Chee? The beauty was spotted with Toby Maguire at Michael Rubin's dazzling 4th of July bash

Lily Chee is a model and social media personality based in New York. She has more than a million followers on TikTok and Instagram and about 300,000 subscribers on YouTube. The runway star, per The U.S. Sun, has worked with brands like Valentino, Dior, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. A part-time actress, Chee has also appeared in the TV series Daredevil, Chicken Girls, and The Other Two, per her IMDb profile.

Despite having a flourishing career at such a young age, Chee opened up about her struggles with depression and anxiety in a 2020 interview with 1983 Magazine. Labeling social media as a toxic place where everything seems picture-perfect, the influencer, per the aforementioned publication, said: “I want people to know that I’m far from perfect. I cry a lot; I fight and get frustrated too. In spite of taking perfect Instagram pictures, I am not perfect, I’m just a normal human being.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire bromance: How close are these two high-profile actors? Friendship EXPLORED

Tobey Maguire and Lily Chee’s past relationships

The actor has been single since splitting with ex-wife Jennifer Meyer in 2016. The former couple met in 2003 and got married in 2007. The duo shares two children: Ruby, 17, and Otis, 15.

Lily Chee, for her part, despite having a very social career, is typically quiet about her dating life. She was, however, briefly linked to English model William Franklyn Miller, per The U.S. Sun, with neither of them ever confirming the relationship.

On the work front, Chee last appeared in a short film titled Nothing, Except Everything, and Maguire most recently was seen in a 2023 episode of Apple TV+’s Extrapolations.

ALSO READ: 'I'd Have To Talk With Tobey': Sam Raimi Addresses Rumors About Potential Spider-Man 4 Movie