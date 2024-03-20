Drag Them Queen': Country Star Maren Morris Shows Support To Beyonce Ahead Of Cowboy Carter Album Release

Maren Morris, 33, supported Beyoncé prior to the release of her album Cowboy Carter as a sign of unity and support. The ‘Texas Hold ‘em’ singer announced her seventh upcoming music album Cowboy Carter followed by her latest instagram post amidst the music album controversy.

Maren Morris backs Beyonce before her latest album release

Maren Morris, a popular country singer, is ready to look for her 32-time Grammy winner, Beyonce Knowles.

The 42-year-old Renaissance artist celebrated the "10-day countdown until the release of act ii," Cowboy Carter, the second installment of her seventh studio album, on social media on Tuesday.

In an extensive Instagram post to commemorate the impending project, Beyoncé not only thanked her fans and responded to her detractors, on the other hand, she also revealed that the album was inspired "years ago" by an experience "where I did not feel welcomed," noting that "it was very clear that I wasn't."

“But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive,” Beyoncé wrote.

Before explaining that she felt “music can unite so many people around the world,” and amplify voices, the 16 CARRIAGES hitmaker shared her hope for the future.

“My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.”

“This ain’t a country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!” she concluded.

“Drag them, Queen,” Morris commented on Beyonce’s recent post.

Meanwhile, Maren Morris was amongst one of the many people who commented to show their support, and she has recently been vocal about her own problems with country music.

Beyoncé's previous controversial CMA performances

While neither one of the ladies named any specific naysayers, BeyHive fans surmised that the ALIEN SUPERSTAR musician was referring to her 2016 CMA (Country Music Association) Awards performance with The Chicks.

Beyoncé sang a rendition of her song Daddy Lessons from her album Lemonade at the ceremony on November 2, 2016.

A New York Times article published on the very next day talked about the criticism the singer received and included links to some of the online social media posts.

One user claimed at the time that the Formation artist didn’t “believe in America & our police force.”

The outlet added, “Last year’s pop-crossover at the CMAs, with Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton, was far less polarizing.”

BeyHive fans were also perplexed as to why Beyoncé's performance with The Chicks was not posted on the CMA website or social media the day following the show.

Moreover, a company representative at the time told Billboard that the five-second promotional film had been "removed from ABC.com and CMA's Facebook page" because CMA "removed it prior to the broadcast" and it was not permitted.

They added that “Beyoncé’s performance with Dixie Chicks was the highlight of the evening and we are continuing to share the amazing full-length performance clip via our official social channels.”

In conclusion, Beyoncé expresses her individuality and strives to break down racial barriers in genre categorization. Cowboy Carter's release date is set for March 29 this year.

