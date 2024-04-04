Beyoncé Teases New Release Through Her Website; Here's What She Shared in Latest Update

Hollywood singer Beyonce recently took to her own website to announce her latest music release ‘ALWAYS BEEN COUNTRY’. According to Pop Base, the Crazy In Love singer updated her fans today morning. She also dropped a mysterious website that contains a message which reads, “Always Been Country.”

Beyonce shared a bunch of pictures on her website, along with some cool animated photos and her music video for Texas Hold 'em. There are also plenty of photos from her recent album photoshoots. And if you keep scrolling, you'll find some other stuff she posted, like her appearance at the premiere of Tyler Perry's "Mae Culpa."

Her latest album, Cowboy Carter, was released on Friday, March 29th of this year. It features tracks like AMERICAN REQUIEM, BLACKBIIRD, MY ROSE, and several others.

Beyonce always surprises her fans with gifts, and this time she released a fresh take on her popular song, Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix), adding some New Orleans bounce and new verses to the mix according to Entertainment Tonight.

The latest remix came to be released just a few days after Beyoncé dropped her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, which was met with universal acclaim from critics and fans alike.

The song Texas Hold ‘em made a big splash when it was released in February, reaching the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot Country Songs chart. It also topped the Billboard Global 200, marking Beyoncé's first time hitting number one on that chart since its launch in September 2020.

Her fans welcomed the new remix and appreciated the songstress for her ability to deftly and flawlessly blend musical genres in unexpected and exciting ways.

On Wednesday, Beyonce also launched a new website. The website contains a message that reads, “ALWAYS BEEN COUNTRY.” What this message could mean is not entirely clear to fans right now. Was she hinting at the new remix or teasing her upcoming tour? Fans don’t know yet but they continue to speculate.

