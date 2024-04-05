‘Could Have Done a Bit More’: Lily Allen Shares Her Thoughts on Beyonce’s Cover of Dolly Parton’s Jolene

Lily Allen isn't the biggest fan of Beyonce's version of the song Jolene. On the Wednesday, April 3, episode of the Miss Me podcast that Lily Allen co-hosts with her friend Miquita Oliver, the duo shared their thoughts on Beyonce covering a Dolly Patron classic.

“I don't think the 'Jolene' one's good," Oliver said as they discussed the singer's latest album, Cowboy Carter, which happens to be Beyoncé’s eighth studio album.

“It's very weird that you cover the most successful songs in that genre," Allen replied.

“But I also feel like 'Jolene''s such an excellent song. Like, I've listened to the story of how Dolly Parton wrote it in about 20 minutes, like, over and over, because I just think it's so genius. And I don't know, it just felt a little bit like a kind of standard hip-hop beat under a 'Jolene' cover," Oliver said.

She further added that Jalolne, in her opinion, is an excellent song but she felt that the song was more like a standard hip-hop beat as a cover.

She added, "It's like, 'Let's do something with this song. If we're going to take it apart and put it back together,. I feel like Beyoncé could have done a bit more with that.”

Allen agreed, adding, “Yeah, I just feel like it's quite an interesting thing to do when you're like trying to tackle a new genre and you just choose the biggest song in that genre to cover."

Advertisement

Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver have all good things to say about Beyonce

Both Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver went on to praise Beyonce later in their podcast, for bagging the spot as the first-ever Black female artist to top the Hot Country Songs chart with her single Texas Hold 'Em in February 2024. Moreover, the same track also debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart.

Her achievement was not only praised by her fans but also by veteran singer Dolly Patron herself. Furthermore, Patron has also previously said that she is a big fan of Beyonce and wishes someone like her would re-record the classic. The singer also received wishes from other country artists, including Maren Morris, June Carter Cash's daughter Carlene, and many others.

More details about Beyonce's album Cowboy Carter

In mid-March, the singer posted a detailed Instagram update, sharing that the title of her upcoming album "was inspired by an experience where I felt unwelcome." She said that the album is primarily her own, commenting, "This isn't a country album. This is a Beyoncé album. This marks act ii Cowboy Carter, and I'm excited to share it with all of you!"

Cowboy Carter was released on March 29, 2024, and consists of 27 songs for fans to enjoy. Australian listeners say that the album spans just over 79 minutes, starting with American Requiem and ending with Amen. In addition to that, the album also includes covers of two iconic songs: Jolene by Dolly Parton and Blackbird by The Beatles.

ALSO READ: Anyone But You 2: Will There Be A Sequel to Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell Starrer? Here’s What The Stars Say

'Welcome To The World': Suki Waterhouse Shares First Photo Of Her Child With Robert Pattinson