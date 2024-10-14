Drake Offers Glimpse Of Son Adonis’ 7th Birthday Celebrations Ft. THIS Popular Cartoon Theme; See Here

Drake, also known as Aubrey Drake Graham, isn't stepping away from his role as "father of the year," as he referred to himself in the song Champagne Poetry. Recently, to celebrate his son Adonis' 7th birthday on October 11, the rapper went all out with a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed party.

The special day was filled with fun, and Drake later shared some heartwarming moments from the celebration on Instagram. The photos captured the loving bond between the father and son. Taking to Instagram, Drake uploaded these adorable pictures that had him feeling lucky, along with his son and birthday boy, Adonis.

In the first image, Drake and Adonis gave a serious look to the camera, with the rapper resting his hand on his son's shoulder. They stood in front of a backdrop featuring Bikini Bottom, complete with jellyfish, rocks, bubbles, and the iconic flower-shaped clouds from the show. The background even included a sports field, with text styled like SpongeBob’s, reading "Adonis’ 7th Birthday."

Meanwhile, the second picture that the followers of the Rich Baby Daddy enjoyed was him hugging Adonis tightly from behind, both flashing big smiles.

The post, captioned "Big Don," showcased the special bond Drake shares with his son.

For those unversed, Drake welcomed Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux. After Adonis' paternity was confirmed in 2018, the two focused on co-parenting and building a strong relationship.

While the young one pays a visit to the Family Matters rapper in Los Angeles and Toronto, the father-son duo are usually seen going to NBA games.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Adonis has slowly started to follow in his father’s footsteps, as he recently starred in a few music videos of Drake and even designed the album art for For All The Dogs for his rapper dad.

In 2023, Adonis made his musical debut with a rap song titled My Man, which he performed at his 6th birthday party.

ALSO READ: 'They Might Try To...': Drake Shares Warning About Fake Friends Who 'Switch Up' Amid Ongoing Feud With Kendrick Lamar