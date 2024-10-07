'They Might Try To...': Drake Shares Warning About Fake Friends Who 'Switch Up' Amid Ongoing Feud With Kendrick Lamar

Drake recently took the stage at the Nostalgia Party in Toronto, where he issued a stark warning about fake friends who "switch up" amid his ongoing feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar. The “God’s Plan” artist addressed the crowd, sharing his thoughts on betrayal and loyalty, reflecting on the challenges he has faced in his personal and professional life.

During the event, Drake passionately spoke about the importance of real friendships, telling the audience that people they trust may not always remain loyal. “You’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were close to you, they might switch up,” he explained. The 37-year-old rapper shared that betrayal often comes when least expected, adding that friends might "stab you in the back" or "move funny" when circumstances change.

Drake’s speech comes in the midst of his public feud with Kendrick Lamar, which has resulted in both artists exchanging a series of diss tracks. Lamar’s scathing accusations, including claims that Drake has a questionable personal life, have led to rising tensions. The feud escalated after Drake reportedly unfollowed NBA stars LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan on Instagram due to their support of Lamar, particularly during the rapper’s Juneteenth concert where DeRozan performed onstage with him.

During his address, Drake also made a pointed choice in music, playing 50 Cent’s track “Many Men,” a song about betrayal and overcoming adversity. This song choice seemed to underscore Drake’s warning about loyalty and the harsh realities of dealing with false friends.

As Drake’s feud with Kendrick Lamar continues to intensify, his message about fake friends rings loud and clear. For Drake, these betrayals are a reminder that loyalty can be fleeting, but his focus remains on those who stand by him. With both rappers showing no signs of backing down, fans can expect the tensions to remain high as the two continue to trade blows both in music and in life.

