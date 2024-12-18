Dua Lipa Reveals Her Thoughts On 2025 Grammys Snub, Praises Female Artists: 'I’m So Proud'

Pop sensation Dua Lipa recently addressed her Grammy snub. The Houdini hitmaker spoke about her thoughts upon learning that she wasn't nominated for a 2025 Grammy for her album Radical Optimism.

Speaking to Billboard U.K. on December 16, Lipa shared some positive reflections following the snub. While she conceded that it would be fantastic to receive industry recognition, the Dance The Night singer expressed immense pride over what Radical Optimism has achieved so far.

She said, "I’m so proud of Radical Optimism and where it’s brought me. I love that album, and I’m having the time of my life performing it live. I’ve been able to do things that I thought I could only dream of this year, so I’m really grateful."

Though receiving Grammy recognition would have been great, Lipa expressed happiness about how many women were nominated this year. The New Rules singer told the publication, "Although it would have been nice to be recognized by your industry, especially as a woman, I’m so proud to see so many incredible female artists nominated at the Grammys this year."

Lipa has already earned 10 nominations throughout her career including Best New Artist in 2019. She also reflected that past work especially Future Nostalgia, her second studio album, contributed a lot to her being able to experiment with new sounds and go on a journey to push beyond.

Looking forward, she will be preparing for the Radical Optimism tour in 2025 which is slated to exceed 40 concerts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the UK. She announced it on social media writing, "RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025 !! THEY SAID THEY 'MISS 2022 DUA."

Dua Lipa's tour kicks off on 1st September 2025, in Toronto and features performances in Chicago, Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, among many other places.

