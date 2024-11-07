Dune Part 2: Hans Zimmer Won't Qualify For Oscars This Year; Here's Why Movie Is Not Eligible

There is no doubt about Hans Zimmer being one of the most legendary music directors of this era. However, the Academy Awards has its own rules. Per the latest reports, the highly acclaimed composer, of the movie Dunkirk might not be able to be a part of the nomination for the next Oscars.

While everyone, including the director Denis Villeneuve, hopes to see Zimmer win the upcoming Oscars for his work on the sequel of the 2021 film, there are some uncertainties that are holding the legend back.

Per reports, the academy’s limit for using pre-existing music in a film is 20%. Meanwhile, the score composed for Dune: Part Two is speculated to exceed it.

For those who do not know, the score composer of the Daniel Craig starrer No Time to Die has already won the Academy Award for his talent portrayed in Dune: Part One.

The Dune film series is based on the novel published back in the 60s, by Frank Herbert.

While the first installment of Dune stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and Javier Bardem, along with Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgard and Josh Brolin, the second entry too had a grand cast.

Dune: Part Two showcased the talents of Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Lea Seydoux, along with Christopher Walken and Tim Blake Nelson. For the latest entry, Ferguson, Chalamet, Zendaya, Bardem, and a few more actors reprised their roles as well.

Warner Bros. has officially submitted the score of Dune: Part Two for the Academy’s consideration while being hopeful that Hans Zimmer will enter the nominations for his work.

Per the director of both the entries of Dune, Denis Villeneuve, Zimmer has composed a new track for the sequel. The director even stated that he would love it if Hans Zimmer is at least considered for the Academy Award nominations.

Per reports, voting for the Academy Awards will begin on December 9, 2024. Further on December 17, fifteen shortlisted scores will be announced.

Later the final list of five scores will be nominated for the 2025 Academy Awards.

The Dune film series is the new age of Space Opera movies. It talks about a desert planet Arrakis, and its indigenous people, Fremen who are exploited by rich families for a valuable mineral called Spice.

