Dune: Prophecy Trailer: Prequel Series Gives Glimpse Into Creation Of Bene Gesserit

Behold the rise of the most powerful beings of Arrakis!

HBO released the trailer of the highly anticipated Dune prequel, which will take the audience into another dimension of the universe—exploring the origin of Bene Gesserit! Although these beings hold the highest of powers, controlling them takes practice and patience. The trailer's description: “True power begins with control,” summed up the gist of what’s to come!

Dune: Prophecy trailer reveals important hints

Dune: Prophecy, previously titled Dune: The Sisterhood, is based on Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s novel Sisterhood of Dune. According to the official logline, the show will “follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.”

These beings have the power to control every aspect of their body, including blood flow, heart rate, internal organs, and even their fertility. The audience first witnessed the Bene Gesserit abilities in Dune through Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), who teaches her son Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) to control them.

The trailer vividly shows The Sisterhood's struggle to tame the fragile yet apocalyptic power amid religious and political challenges.

“Our hand are poised on the levers of power, yet our grasp on it is still fragile,” a voiceover says in the trailer. Set 10,000 years before the event of Dune, the prequel has the potential to sweep viewers into the dark fantasy world with its gripping and original storyline.

The cast of Dune: Prophecy

Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Camilla Beeput, Sarah Lam, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and Chris Mason will play prominent roles in the prequel helmed by Johan Renck.

Denis Villeneuve, who directed the Dune films, will serve as executive producer on the show alongside Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, and Cait Collins. Alison Schapker will act as executive producer and showrunner.

Anderson, the author of the original novel, will be a co-producer on the series, which Max is producing in collaboration with Legendary TV.

Dune: Prophecy will be available on the streaming platform Max from November 2024.