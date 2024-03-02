Dwayne Johnson Writes Heartfelt Message For His Late Dad; Says 'Never Had A Chance To Say Goodbye'

Dwayne Johson remembered his late father by posting a video on Instagram on Friday. Johnson revealed that he was not on good terms with his father, even during the time of his death. The throwback video shows a young Dwayne viewing his father, Rocky, with a winning belt in his hand.

Ever since Rocky's death, the actor has been vocal about the regret he has for not reconciling with his father. The Rock shared that this tough time had taught him to clear the difference with his loved ones as quickly as possible.

Dwayne Johnson's Post For His Dad

The Rock took to Instagram to post a video of his dad with the caption, "My dad, along with 'Mr USA,' Tony Atlas, made pro wrestling history by becoming the first ever Black Heavyweight Tag Team Champions for the @WWE. He came up the hard way, and trail-blazed for all of us men of color - in any sport & level of entertainment. But it was also very important to him to pave the way for all men, any color - it didn't matter."

In the caption, he continued, "My regret in this life is that I never had a chance to say goodbye to him, because he died suddenly. I regret not reconciling our complicated father/son s--- before I lost him. Raised me with tough fatherly love and an even tougher hand. The more I live life, the more grateful I am for it." "See you down the road, Soulman (dove emoji) (bouquet emoji)," he ended.

In the tribute video of his father, the Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle star is seen voicing, "My dad taught me 'respect is given when it's earned, so get out there and earn it.' Actually, he would say 'so get your a-- out there and earn it.' He made sure I was at the gym, even at 5 years old, he was kicking my a-- on the wrestling mats."

He added, "I thought about him every day, and I was conflicted because it's my old man and I kept saying, 'Alright, I gotta call him. I gotta call him,' and then he passed away suddenly. I lost that shot. And now, of course, I gotta live with that every day because I think about him every day and I think, 'Damn, I should have made a different decision.' So he inadvertently taught me that lesson."

Dwayne Johnson Supports Rebecca Ferguson

In a recent interview, Rebecca Ferguson opened up about a co-star who screamed at her and made her cry on sets. The actress never named the co-star or the movie. Her Hercules co-star, The Rock, stood up for Ferguson.

He wrote to X, "Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I'd like to find out who did this." Johnson and Rebecca Furguson share a great friendship after starring in the movie together in 2014.

