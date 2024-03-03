Eating In-N-Out After Award Shows A Tradition? Jimmy Kimmel Reveals

Jimmy Kimmel is a common household name now. The 56-year-old has been hosting the famous ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ where all the celebrity tea is spilt out. Whether it is Justin Timberlake’s new tour or an actress’ pregnancy, people catch a whiff of it at the American host’s show. As he has been a regular at the Academy Awards, the anchoring veteran shares insider information on what is a tradition with regards to food. Is eating ‘In-N-Out’ at an award show a tradition? Read as the host and comedian opens up.

Food is the way to everyone’s hearts. Whether it is a gala fair or a bigger gala affair like the Academy Awards 2024, food has to be a binding factor. The host reveals how this one fast food spot swipes everyone off their feet.

The fourth time host of the Oscars, reveals in an interview to People that, “The award show tradition is In-N-Out after the show.” He also goes on to add, “And I think part of why is because when people are in L.A., one of the things on their list is to go to In-N-Out — and there are a lot of people that are in L.A. just for the Oscars — so they wind up going like, ‘Okay.’”

The 21 season host also reveals how the In-N-Out is the go-to place for everyone at awards. “Nothing against McDonald's, but on award show night, it's In-N-Out,” adds Jimmy. The hype has been such that in an Oscar promo, Ryan Gosling, nominated for his role as Ken in Barbie, comes in a strange Barbie car only to say-“I got In-N-Out!” This shows how much everyone is waiting for the burger joint.

Ryan Gosling revealed how, “It’s kind of this cool social media trend where you get it before the Oscars.” To this Jimmy added, “Actually, I think the trend is to have In-N-Out after the Oscars.” Jimmy then smirks to add, “Actually, after you’ve won the Oscar.” Ryan then tosses his drink and totally disagrees saying it won’t happen. The La La Land actor also says that, “Good thing Greta’s got director in the bag,” but his co-star America Ferrera tells him that Gerwig is not nominated for the Best director category. While everyone is waiting to have those juicy cheeseburgers at Oscars 2024, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

