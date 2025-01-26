Ed Sheeran Makes History In Bhutan For THIS Incredible Reason; Check It Out

In the list of incredible things Ed Sheeran has done in his professional front, he added one more as the singer did a show in Bhutan, which made him the first international artist to perform a concert there on January 24, Friday.

The musician took to his Instagram, on January 25, Saturday and shared a video revealing this impressive news. The clip consisted of memorable moments of the time he spent in the aforementioned location.

Sheeran mentioned in the video that it was “mad that” he performed the first international show there. He expressed his hope about more such shows taking place there. The singer also revealed that he had dinner with King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema and they said to him that they desire for people to go to their country “that want to love and respect the country and understand the ideals.”

The musician stated that he felt very “honored” that he was chosen and that he couldn't wait to perform. And that was his “jam.” Then, in the clip, he showed how he blew people’s minds on stage while he performed.

During the same, Sheeran addressed the audience by saying that he had been around the globe, and had visited incredible places but he had never done anything like that before.

He recalled performing in an empty room and now he got to helm Bhutan’s first international show.

In the video’s caption, the artist penned about the historical achievement that he made with his show held in Changlimithang Stadium in the capital of Thimphu. He added, “What a gig, what a country, what a beautiful place with incredible people."

The musician stated, “Lemme know if I can move there, please and thank you.” He ended the caption by expressing his gratitude to the country as he, along with his crew were welcomed there for the show, he also hoped that he would see them again soon.

