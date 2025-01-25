Throwback: When Millie Bobby Brown Admitted She Was 'Jealous' of People Born in the 80s; Claimed 'They Had So Much Freedom'

Millie Bobby Brown once revealed in an interview in 2019 that she always wished she had grown up in the 1980s. Recalling the old days, she said that kids of that generation seemed to have much more freedom than the children of today.

Brown said that the kids of the 1980s could go around the neighborhood on their bicycles without any kind of restriction. "I’m always very jealous of everyone that was born in the 80s. They had so much freedom. They could ride their bikes around the neighborhood," a then 15-year-old Brown told HELLO! magazine.

The Damsel actress noted that, even before her Stranger Things fame, she was not able to enjoy that same kind of freedom. She added, "Nowadays I can’t even go out of the house too far, but even before Stranger Things I couldn’t do that because it’s dangerous."

In addition to the freedom, Brown professed her love for the style and music of the 80s. She said, "The ’80s had some great fabrics too! The bright colours and the big hairstyles and fun and I love the old Coca-Cola cans. And this show got me into David Bowie."

Although Brown had often been in the media, she insisted that she was living a rather typical life of a teenager. She preferred wearing sneakers to luxury accessories. For instance, she wore her sneakers on the red carpet of the SAG Awards. Moreover, she stressed that she never tried to act older than her age.

Brown's life had been centered around simple pleasures like baking (and occasionally burning cakes), the Enola Holmes star joked. She added that going to the park with her little sister Ava and swimming along with spending time with pets comprise most of her regular day-to-day life.

In 2021, Millie Bobby Brown began dating actor Jake Bongiovi, and the couple got hitched on May 27, 2024, in a private ceremony as reported by People magazine.

