Elite Season 8 Teaser: Nadia Shanaa Returns To The Halls Of Las Encinas One Last Time

For the last time, Elite returns.

Netflix’s highly sought after, teen series Elite has teased its audience by releasing a 2-minute official teaser for its eighth and final season marking the end of an era.

Elite Season 8 official teaser just dropped with Nadia Shanaa returning to Las Encinas

This teaser starts with Nadia Shanaa, portrayed by Mina El Hammani, walking through the corridors of her school, reflecting on the many things she is going to miss from that school, which includes both the good and bad of her experience at Las Encinas. Netflix captioned it as, "It’s not the end of the school year, it’s the end of an era."

The first teaser for Netflix's hit Spanish teen drama Elite Season 8, the last ever season, leaves viewers nostalgic. In this teaser, Mina El Hammani, who plays Nadia Shanaa, is seen in a more prominent role, accompanied by piano music. She graduated from the show but somehow seems to have come back as a main character again. Nadia is shown getting ready before she enters an active stage whereupon the world of the show comes alive.

"We never know how long we'll be in this world," goes the voiceover as Nadia Shanaa's eyes survey a classroom full of students. "We focus so much on the future that we forget the present," continues a male voice, as two male students in the shadows kiss each other. As she walks through Las Encinas’ hallway, memories rush back in.

Netflix's Elite Season 8 marks the conclusion of iconic Spanish teen series

For the unversed, Elite is a crime thriller about "when three working-class teenagers begin attending an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder," as stated in the official description. This series is the creation of Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca, which first aired on Netflix in 2018 with eight episodes. Fans and the cast of the show gear up to bid adieu to the school Las Encinas with the final season coming up.

At graduation time in Las Encinas, Omar and Nadia might get reunited during the eighth and final season. This season's teaser looks set to deliver one last secret that may just test friendships and rivalries to breaking point. The OTT giant describes the teaser in the caption, "Omar and Nadia reunite just as graduation nears for students at Las Encinas and one last mystery pushes friendships — and enemies — to the brink."

Directed by Daniel Barone, Ginesta Guindal, Jota Linares, and Elena Trapé, season eight will see Mina El Hammani reprise her role as Nadia alongside cast members Ane Rot and Nuno Gallego.

Netflix has not yet set a date for the premiere of Elite Season 8.

