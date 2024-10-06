Elizabeth Taylor Fell For Cleopatra Costar Richard Burton After ONE 'Vulnerable' On-Set Moment: 'He Asked Me To...'

Cleopatra, an iconic film, is not only known for Elizabeth Tayor’s iconic ensembles and acting but also for another significant moment that occurred on its sets between the film’s leading lady and her co-star Richard Burton.

The pair had nothing less of a dramatic love story, which led them to marry from 1964 to 1974 and again from 1975 to 1976. When they first met on the movie’s set, both were already married to other people. Taylor's husband at the time was Eddie Fisher and Burton had tied the knot with Sybil Williams.

People who shared a close bond with the legendary actress talked about their love story in BBC’s three-part docuseries titled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar.

As per People magazine, The National Velvet actress’s son Christopher Wilding said in its second episode (aired on October 4) that she was still married to Fisher, and Wilding thought that she was not content. He shared that the situation was not normal during that period and her attitude was “F**k it. I’m going to do it my way, and if you don’t like it, too bad.”

In a voice-over, that consisted of an old recorded interview, the late actress reflected on the first day of them being together on the 1963 film’s set. She said, “The first day on the set, he was hungover and very vulnerable and his hands were shaking, adding, “He asked me to hold a coffee cup up to his lips, and I was gone.”

The actress’s assistant and friend Jorjanne Strumme talked about their affair unfolding very passionately, which she said was, “galvanic and explosive and undeniable."

Actress Joan Collins, who had previously worked with Burton wasn't surprised by this at all because she was aware of his behavior on set. She stated that about his reputation of sleeping with all his leading actresses. Collins also stated that at the time all actors made “passes” at the co-actress.

She revealed that when Burton made a pass at her on the set of Sea Wife (1957), she rejected him to which he replied that she couldn't do that and that she was breaking his record.

Collins revealed that soon public came to know about Taylor and Burton’s affair and Eddie was also aware of it. The actress recalled a big, not-so-comfortable dinner, where Burton was also in attendance.

She said, “Eddie was trying to make up with this Cartier bracelet, and she kind of tossed it aside. I said, ‘I’ll have it.’” Collins added, “Everybody was appalled because it was just so obvious. Eddie Fisher, he was just looking very crestfallen and beaten — a beaten man."

The third episode of the BBC documentary is slated to air on October 11.

