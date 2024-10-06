'Sweating With The Holies': Richard Simmons' Brother Shares Heartfelt Eulogy For Fitness Guru; Reveals He Was Buried In Workout Clothes

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Richard Simmons, a fitness icon known for his flamboyant personality and dedication to health, was honored with a moving eulogy by his brother Lenny Simmons at a celebration of life on October 5. Lenny spoke at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, telling personal stories about his late brother, who died on July 13, 2024, as per PEOPLE.

In a moving moment, Lenny disclosed that Richard was buried in his iconic workout outfit, tank top, and shorts, honoring the fitness guru's lifelong dedication to health and wellness.

Lenny addressed the crowd with love, stating, “Just like Clark Kent underneath his beautiful things that he was wearing, [Richard] is wearing a tank top and shorts,” referencing his brother's burial clothes.

He proceeded: “Because we think that God has another plan for him, and we want to make sure that he was going to be in his normal costume to help the saints and the angels get into shape.”

During the tribute, titled God's Plan For Richard Simmons: A Tribute, Lenny reflected on Richard's journey from childhood in New Orleans to becoming a fitness icon.

Richard, born Milton Teagle Simmons on July 12, 1948, began his fitness career in Los Angeles in the 1970s, following a few career changes. Richard, according to Lenny, began his work in art and commercial design after getting his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Florida State University in 1970.

However, God "had other plans", Lenny said. Richard worked as a waiter before becoming a fitness expert on the soap opera General Hospital, which launched his career into the spotlight.

Lenny spoke about Richard's contagious personality, sense of humor, and dedication to helping people in improving their health, which defined his life's work.

Lenny's eulogy brought those present to tears and laughter as he remembered Richard's lively life and long-lasting impact on millions of people. In conclusion, Lenny stated, "Richard Simmons will forever be 'Sweating with the Holies.'"

Richard Simmons died on July 13, 2024, one day after his 76th birthday. According to reports, Richard fell in his home on July 11, but refused medical help, preferring to spend his birthday at home.

His housekeeper found him unresponsive on the morning of July 13, and he was declared dead on the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Richard died as a result of blunt traumatic injuries, with heart disease being a contributing factor.

On July 19, a small funeral was held for him at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles, attended solely by close family and friends. Lenny, heartbroken but grateful for the public's outpouring of support, promised to hold a greater celebration of life in New Orleans to honor his brother's legacy.

