Elizabeth Taylor’s Granddaughter Teases ‘New Perspective’ On Legendary Star’s Upcoming Biopic Series; Kim Kardashian To Co-Write Script

Legendary late actress Elizabeth Taylor’s life has been no less than a soap opera, with eight marriages, addiction battles, and more. The retelling of her life on screens is often portrayed in a dramatic, sensationalized, and exaggerated manner. However, the upcoming BBC2 documentary Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, told in a three-part series, will have a different take on the legendary actress’s life.

Among the key contributors is Taylor’s granddaughter, Naomi Wilding, who promises to bring a unique perspective to her late grandma’s rather scandalous life. “I was hesitant to take part but the series tells my grandmother’s story from a more human angle,” she told The Guardian.

She further explained how celebrities are mere humans and as fragile as the rest of us, despite the public persona. “We’re ready to look at celebrity from a different perspective. They might have money and power but they’re still fallible people with feelings,” she added.

Most importantly, they want to project this film as a “cautionary tale” which would leave people pondering over women’s portrayal in the media. Wilding hopes that the series will change people’s perceptions — from viewing her as a scandalous woman to someone who’s “bloody-minded” her own path and made her own decisions. “I’d love a new generation to appreciate that because her story is still so relevant today.”

Advertisement

The documentary is executive-produced by reality star Kim Kardashian, who’s also lived a public life like Taylor. “My love for Elizabeth is just number one to me,” the SKIMS founder said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The way I envision her is just everything.” Earlier, during a chat with Variety, Kim hailed the late actress as a “fighter” who’s “unapologetically” been herself her entire life.

The documentary is produced by Oscar-winning Searching for Sugar Man production company Passion Pictures, with Hamish Fergusson posing as the studio's creative director and executive producer. Speaking to Deadline, Fergusson revealed her experience working on the project and collaborating with Kardashian.

“To tell Elizabeth Taylor’s story with Kim Kardashian is a truly incredible opportunity and we’ve absolutely loved making this,” she said. “20th century life like no other and there’s so much substance alongside the style in this story,” the producer added.

Advertisement

Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar will be released on BBC 2 on September 27.