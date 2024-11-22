Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia Find 'Ideal' Countryside House In Europe as They Leave US Amid Donald Trump's Victory

Ellen DeGeneres has left her home country after Donald Trump emerged victorious in the 2024 presidential election. The 66-year-old comedian has reportedly moved into a countryside house in England with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

DeGeneres, whose The Ellen Show went off air in May 2022, bought a house she fell in love with during her visit earlier this year. According to People, she most recently got herself and her wife Portia that house in the UK. The couple moved to England in early October for a house-hunting expedition, where Ellen said she found the residence of her dreams in the English countryside.

The outlet's source said, "Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October. She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after."

The Cotswolds, where DeGeneres has found her new home, are popular places among celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and more. King Charles also owns his Highgrove House within the county.

In August, the couple sold their Carpinteria estate for 96 million USD. DeGeneres is known to her fans for her love of houses, and she has built, restored, and let out a multitude of luxury homes. This was the second property DeGeneres had sold. In May 2024, she sold her Montecito mansion for 32 million USD, after a 15-million-dollar sale of another one in April of 2022.

DeGeneres has stated before how she has sold around 50 homes in the past and referred to her real estate career as a mode of travel. She also noted that changing residences offers a new angle while being in the same environment.

She told The Riv, "I don't really travel a lot. So, house flipping is my version of travel. With house flipping, the scenery changes, though I stay in the same general area. Only in a new place and from a new perspective."

Ellen DeGeneres has remained out of public sight since 2022, when she went away from the spotlight after being accused of workplace abuse in 2020. But she made her return in July 2024 with a Netflix comedy special, Ellen’s Last Stand…Up Tour, where it was for the first time that she explained the controversies surrounding her.

